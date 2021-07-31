Rise In Test Positivity Rate Along Kerala Border Raises Concern For Karnataka

Karnataka reported a substantial 34 per cent surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 29, ringing a warning bell. Dr V Ravi, virologist and state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), said that it could trigger difficulties if the test positivity rate (TPR) crosses the 5 per cent mark.

According to Deccan Herald, as many as four districts of the state along the Kerala border have reported a weekly TPR sliding closer to 5 per cent. Dakshin Kannada recorded a TPR of 4.42 per cent, Chikkamagaluru at 3.67 per cent, Kodagu at 3.44 per cent, and Udupi stood at 3.39 per cent.

The active cases recorded in Dakshin Kannada have risen to 2,688 from 1,933 two weeks ago.

150 People Tested Everyday On Border



"At Talapady check-post near Mangaluru along the Kerala-Karnataka border, about 150 to 170 people who have no negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate are being swabbed daily. At railway stations, up to 50 swabs are being taken daily. The plan is to ramp up testing at 12 such entry points into the state across the district. People from Kasargod, which reports 700 cases daily, come here every day," Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar told Deccan Herald.

Mangaluru and Sullia taluk have a weekly TPR higher than 5 per cent.



Out of the 44,000 samples collected in the Dakshin Kannada between July 23 and July 29, over 2000 patients tested positive, taking the TPR to 4.5 per cent.

Shortage Of Vaccine

Another major problem for the district is the shortage of vaccines. The district reportedly received 9,000 doses last Monday and since it has not received anything.

Dr Kumar explained that they had been allocated 15,000 more doses but haven't received them. The district authorities have the humongous task of vaccinating at least 1.78 lakh college students and staff.

"About 80% of them have been given at least one dose. But we don't know how many medical students from Kerala coming to Mangaluru have been vaccinated," he said, reported Deccan Herald.



