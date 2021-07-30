Delhi: 5 Men Held For Harassing Women From Darjeeling

The Delhi Police have arrested at least five persons for allegedly harassing a 30-year-old woman and her three friends at Hauz Khas village on Thursday, July 29, reported The Indian Express. The accused have been identified as Dinesh Ram (34) from Jhansi, Ashish Shivhare (39), Naveen Shivhare (41), Vikas Shivhare (38), and Ankit Shivhare (29), all from Madhya Pradesh.

On July 18, the 30-year-old woman and her friends, residents of Darjeeling, were waiting for a cab at Hauz Khas Village in the night after dinner. Four men approached them and reportedly passed lewd comments. The women resisted, shouted at them, and also recorded the harassment episode.

Police said that they traced the phone numbers of the accused during an investigation and asked them to come to Delhi after informing them that a complaint had been received from the women.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were returning from Vaishno Devi and their train-ride was scheduled for July 19. As they had time to board the train, they decided to go to Hauz Khas Village, where the incident occurred.

All the five accused know each other. Two of them own DJ business and two others are in the business of tents, police said. The incident happened on the intervening night of July 18 and 19.

According to the Safdarjung Enclave police station, the lewd comments were made by three to four people. The complaint was registered under Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported NDTV.

After the video was posted on social media, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to police, asking them to file a complaint.

Also Read: Bengaluru To Receive Prototype Of The Electric Buses By August 10