India Continues To Witness Uptick In Daily COVID Cases As Mumbai Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Since February

Amid the ongoing recent spike in the daily cases, Mumbai on April 26 reported 102 fresh COVID cases, the highest one-day spike since February 27 this year. The city civic body said that the total tally of infections now stands at 10,59,433.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus remained unchanged at 19,562, with no new fatality reported in the past day. What's more intriguing is that the daily COVID numbers more than doubled in the past two days in the metropolis.

On April 24, Mumbai had registered 45 cases. Earlier on February 27 this year, the city had logged 103 COVID cases. Since then, the city has recorded new double-digit cases, barring March 2, when 100 infections were reported.

India Continues To Report Uptick Of Daily COVID Cases

With the recent sharp increase in COVID cases, the daily positivity rate also went up to more than 0.010 per cent after a long gap. It reached 0.014 per cent from 0.008 per cent on April 25, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in their official release.

Mumbai is now left with 549 active cases after reporting 57 more cases in the last 24 hours than the previous day, reported The New Indian Express.

While speaking at a function ahead of the launch of the National Common Mobility Card at BEST headquarters, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the citizens to keep wearing their masks as coronavirus is not over yet.

Emphasising that the government has relaxed the mandatory mask rule but has not given complete freedom from it, Thackeray had said that everyone should keep wearing masks until the CM and the deputy chief minister take away their masks.

India's COVID Tally For April 27

On Wednesday (April 26), India reported an increase in its daily COVID caseload, with 2,927 new cases in the past 24 hours. It also reported 2,252 recoveries during that time.

Meanwhile, active cases in the country currently stand at 16,279, with the daily positivity rate standing at 0.58 per cent. India has also reported 32 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 5,23,654.

