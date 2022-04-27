All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Continues To Witness Uptick In Daily COVID Cases As Mumbai Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Since February

Image Credit: Pexels, Pixabay and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Continues To Witness Uptick In Daily COVID Cases As Mumbai Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Since February

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Maharashtra,  27 April 2022 6:49 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

With the recent sharp increase in COVID cases, the daily positivity rate also went up to more than 0.010% after a long gap. It reached 0.014% from 0.008% on April 25, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in their official release.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amid the ongoing recent spike in the daily cases, Mumbai on April 26 reported 102 fresh COVID cases, the highest one-day spike since February 27 this year. The city civic body said that the total tally of infections now stands at 10,59,433.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus remained unchanged at 19,562, with no new fatality reported in the past day. What's more intriguing is that the daily COVID numbers more than doubled in the past two days in the metropolis.

On April 24, Mumbai had registered 45 cases. Earlier on February 27 this year, the city had logged 103 COVID cases. Since then, the city has recorded new double-digit cases, barring March 2, when 100 infections were reported.

India Continues To Report Uptick Of Daily COVID Cases

With the recent sharp increase in COVID cases, the daily positivity rate also went up to more than 0.010 per cent after a long gap. It reached 0.014 per cent from 0.008 per cent on April 25, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in their official release.

Mumbai is now left with 549 active cases after reporting 57 more cases in the last 24 hours than the previous day, reported The New Indian Express.

While speaking at a function ahead of the launch of the National Common Mobility Card at BEST headquarters, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the citizens to keep wearing their masks as coronavirus is not over yet.

Emphasising that the government has relaxed the mandatory mask rule but has not given complete freedom from it, Thackeray had said that everyone should keep wearing masks until the CM and the deputy chief minister take away their masks.

India's COVID Tally For April 27

On Wednesday (April 26), India reported an increase in its daily COVID caseload, with 2,927 new cases in the past 24 hours. It also reported 2,252 recoveries during that time.

Meanwhile, active cases in the country currently stand at 16,279, with the daily positivity rate standing at 0.58 per cent. India has also reported 32 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 5,23,654.

Also Read: Agra Police Books Over 150 Individuals For Reportedly Offering Namaz In Front Of Mosque

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
coronavirus 
COVID-19 India 
Coronavirus India 

Must Reads

11 Electrocuted During Temple Procession In Thanjavur, CM Stalin Offers Aid
Highlighting Urgency For Climate Action, Sonam Wangchuk Presents Dalai Lama With A Block Of Melting Glacier Ice
Andhra Pradesh Man Carries Dead Son's Body On Bike For 90 Kms, Ambulance Drivers Charged Rs 20,000
Supreme Court Directs Uttarakhand To Ensure No Hate Speech Is Delivered At Roorkee 'Dharam Sansad'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X