Agra Police Books Over 150 Individuals For Reportedly Offering Namaz In Front Of Mosque

Agra police have booked more than 150 individuals for allegedly offering namaz on the road, right in front of a mosque, without providing any prior permission from the local police. The police stated that the Additional District Magistrate received permission to offer 'taravih namaz' during Ramadan at the Imli Wali Masjid on Sarojini Naidu Medical College Road for a week from April 2 to 9 between 9 pm and 11 pm, as per a report in MirrorNow on April 25.

Over 150 People Booked!

However, the concerned authorities withdrew this permission after the organisers had violated the time limit and disrupted the route's traffic, resulting in causing difficulties for the local commuters during Navaratri festivities, the police added.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three identified individuals and 150 more unidentified people under IPC Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), violating prohibitory rules of section 144 and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984- Section 3 and 5.

Though the permission was revoked on April 4, prayers were offered even after that, violating the administration's orders. This promoted hatred based on religion among the people.

Taravih Namaz Organisers Respond

"The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken against the culprits," SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by the report.

On the other hand, the taravih namaz organisers refuted the allegations and claimed they had followed the terms and conditions of the permission. Furthermore, they also added that no traffic was blocked during their prayers, and they have been offering namaz in the locality over the past 40 years.

