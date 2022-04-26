All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Agra Police Books Over 150 Individuals For Reportedly Offering Namaz In Front Of Mosque

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Agra Police Books Over 150 Individuals For Reportedly Offering Namaz In Front Of Mosque

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  26 April 2022 6:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The taravih namaz organisers refuted the allegations and claimed they had followed the terms and conditions of the permission. Furthermore, they also added that no traffic was blocked during their prayers, and they have been offering namaz in the locality over the past 40 years.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Agra police have booked more than 150 individuals for allegedly offering namaz on the road, right in front of a mosque, without providing any prior permission from the local police. The police stated that the Additional District Magistrate received permission to offer 'taravih namaz' during Ramadan at the Imli Wali Masjid on Sarojini Naidu Medical College Road for a week from April 2 to 9 between 9 pm and 11 pm, as per a report in MirrorNow on April 25.

Over 150 People Booked!

However, the concerned authorities withdrew this permission after the organisers had violated the time limit and disrupted the route's traffic, resulting in causing difficulties for the local commuters during Navaratri festivities, the police added.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three identified individuals and 150 more unidentified people under IPC Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), violating prohibitory rules of section 144 and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984- Section 3 and 5.

Though the permission was revoked on April 4, prayers were offered even after that, violating the administration's orders. This promoted hatred based on religion among the people.

Taravih Namaz Organisers Respond

"The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken against the culprits," SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by the report.

On the other hand, the taravih namaz organisers refuted the allegations and claimed they had followed the terms and conditions of the permission. Furthermore, they also added that no traffic was blocked during their prayers, and they have been offering namaz in the locality over the past 40 years.

Also Read: Jahangirpuri Residents Hold 'Tiranga Yatra' To Spread Message Of Communal Harmony

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Agra 
Agra police 
Namaz 
Muslims 

Must Reads

Odisha Man Rescues Accident Victim, Pays Rs 5,000 For His Treatment
Agra Police Books Over 150 Individuals For Reportedly Offering Namaz In Front Of Mosque
6,000 Deodar Trees To Be Axed In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, Villagers Up In Arms
India's Labour Force Market Down From 46% To 40% In 6 Years: CMIE Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X