San Francisco: Rider Assaults, Coughs At Uber Driver After Being Asked To Wear Mask; Arrested

In a shocking incident, a women rider was seen assaulting an Uber driver in San Francisco on Sunday, March 7. The rider was seen hurling abuses, racial slurs and coughing at the driver after he asked her to wear a face mask. The rider, identified as Malaysia King, has now been arrested.

Subhakar Khadka, the Uber driver, said that he had stopped at a gas station to allow the woman, who had boarded the cab with two of her friends, to buy a face mask. The rider, however, refused to wear a mask.



King, was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault, conspiracy and violation of the health and safety code, according to the San Francisco Police Department, reported NBC News.

Journalist Dion Lim took to Twitter to share a 43-seconds video and details of the incident. In the video, the woman in the back seat of the cab can be seen yelling at and coughing into the driver's face.

⚠️ 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗧 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗚𝗘 ⚠️ Uber driver Subhakar told me he picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday & after asking one to wear a mask was subject to slurs, taunting & one grabbing his phone.



He's taking a few days off.



SFPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/o99pOooWsw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

After the woman realises that he is recording the incident, she snatches his phone and removes the mask from his face.



The driver claimed that the woman and her friends threatened to beat him up, and one of them even tried to spray pepper on him.

Condemning the incident, Uber tweeted: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and goes against our Community Guidelines."

This behavior is completely unacceptable and goes against our Community Guidelines. Our team has investigated this situation and removed the Rider's access to the Uber platform. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) March 9, 2021

In another video, the woman passenger is heard saying that she will sue Uber.

California anti-masker who coughed on a driver says she plans to sue Uber pic.twitter.com/IjlGs0wnRg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 9, 2021

Soon after the incident, Uber and another cab sharing platform Lyft tweeted that they had permanently banned the rider from their platform. Uber had initially offered the driver $20 to clean his car. He was later given $120 following the incident.

Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person. — Lyft (@lyft) March 9, 2021





UPDATE: Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car.



Uber then offered him $40. In the end he was given $120 for his ordeal. pic.twitter.com/iEHaf9aYTD — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

Additionally, an early Uber investor started a GoFundMe page for the driver.



UPDATE: an early Uber investor @cyantist has started a @gofundme for Subhakar. She was appalled to learn Uber initially offered $20 & ultimately $120 for his experience. https://t.co/tdFTOLJPLT — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021





I called Subhakar to check in & ask how he kept his his cool during the ordeal.



"Because that is our culture. We respect & listen & that's all I could do"



He also thanks everyone for their support & says he'll send much of his @gofundme $ to his wife & 8-year old in Nepal. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 10, 2021

Khadka, who hails from Nepal, has been living in the US for eight years. The driver claimed he has faced similar assaults in the past as well.



