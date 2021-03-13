San Francisco: Rider Assaults, Coughs At Uber Driver After Being Asked To Wear Mask; Arrested

Trending

The rider was arrested and charged with assault, conspiracy and violation of the health and safety code. Additionally, Uber has banned the rider from their platform.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   13 March 2021 6:19 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Fifty Shades of Whey/ Twitter

In a shocking incident, a women rider was seen assaulting an Uber driver in San Francisco on Sunday, March 7. The rider was seen hurling abuses, racial slurs and coughing at the driver after he asked her to wear a face mask. The rider, identified as Malaysia King, has now been arrested.

Subhakar Khadka, the Uber driver, said that he had stopped at a gas station to allow the woman, who had boarded the cab with two of her friends, to buy a face mask. The rider, however, refused to wear a mask.

King, was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault, conspiracy and violation of the health and safety code, according to the San Francisco Police Department, reported NBC News.

Journalist Dion Lim took to Twitter to share a 43-seconds video and details of the incident. In the video, the woman in the back seat of the cab can be seen yelling at and coughing into the driver's face.

After the woman realises that he is recording the incident, she snatches his phone and removes the mask from his face.

The driver claimed that the woman and her friends threatened to beat him up, and one of them even tried to spray pepper on him.

Condemning the incident, Uber tweeted: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and goes against our Community Guidelines."

In another video, the woman passenger is heard saying that she will sue Uber.

Soon after the incident, Uber and another cab sharing platform Lyft tweeted that they had permanently banned the rider from their platform. Uber had initially offered the driver $20 to clean his car. He was later given $120 following the incident.


Additionally, an early Uber investor started a GoFundMe page for the driver.


Khadka, who hails from Nepal, has been living in the US for eight years. The driver claimed he has faced similar assaults in the past as well.

