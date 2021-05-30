Revocation Of Article 370, Building Ram Temple Biggest Achievements Of Modi 2.0: Survey

Revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in its second term, said a ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 report card.

As per the report card, while 23.7 per cent feel that the Supreme Court decision on Ram Temple is the biggest achievement, 47.4 per cent of respondents said that abrogation of Article 370 is the biggest achievement, reported The Economic Times.

The sample size of the survey was 1.39 lakh with the samples spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The fieldwork was done between January 1 and May 28, 2021.

The survey has also found that the voters are also supporting the government on lockdowns. A massive 68.4 per cent said imposing countrywide lockdowns last year was the right decision.

Similarly, 53.4 per cent said not imposing countrywide lockdowns this year is the right decision of the Modi government.

There is support for the government's Central Vista project with 41.8 per cent of respondents backing the decision to continue with the project during the pandemic.

However, the opinion is divided on the handling of the vaccination programme. Over 44.9 per cent said that the government has appropriately handled vaccine management in the country, while 43.9 per cent felt otherwise.

About 47.9 per cent of the respondents backed the government's decision to export COVID-19 vaccines.

A majority of 51 per cent opined that the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir has led to the permanent solution of the vexed issues in J&K. Similarly, 59.3 per cent say that the situation in Kashmir has improved over the past two years.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Pregnant Woman Raped, Assaulted In Front Of Her Children