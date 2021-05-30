Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Pregnant Woman Raped, Assaulted In Front Of Her Children

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a Dalit pregnant woman was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted in front of her children after her husband, who works as a labourer, refused to chop some trees at a farm owned by the accused.

The incident took place in the Chhatarpur district. The police said that the labourer had refused to cut trees at the village muscleman's farm, saying he was unwell, reported Times Now.

The accused then allegedly thrashed the labourer, and went to his house and assaulted the labourer's wife who was pregnant. Later, the labourer's wife, their two children and his mother were abducted and tortured for four days.

A journalist, who got to know about the incident tipped off the local police. The police rescued the Dalit family on Wednesday and dashed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following this, a case was registered, the prime accused was arrested. Efforts are being made to nab his two accomplices.

On Thursday, the labourer's wife made a claim that the prime suspect had raped her in front of her children, but the police did not mention this in the FIR.

The three accused have been booked for causing hurt, kidnapping and obscenity under the Indian Penal Code. Charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act have also been invoked against them.

The police said that the woman didn't inform them that she was raped. "The woman has injury marks on her body and in her complaint, she informed police about physical torture only. She didn't inform us about any sexual assault but if she is saying, we will add the section of rape in the FIR," the report quoted Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma as saying.

