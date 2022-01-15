All section
Republic Day Celebrations To Start From Jan 23 Every Year To Include Subhas Chandra Boses Birth Anniversary

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Republic Day Celebrations To Start From Jan 23 Every Year To Include Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary

India,  15 Jan 2022 7:41 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

The Republic Day celebrations in the country will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include Netaji's birth anniversary.

According to the latest government sources, Republic Day celebrations in India will now start from January 23 instead of January 24 every year to include Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary.

"This is in line with Modi government's focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture," sources were quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, the central government had kick-started Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary celebration as Parakram Diwas. In the above-mentioned report, the grand nephew of Netaji Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, stated that unless Netaji's inclusive ideology is implemented, this country would once again break up.

Furthermore, Chandra Bose added that people have already witnessed the partition of India and Bengal. However, if Netaji had returned to the country, this partition wouldn't have happened, he claimed.

The central government has made numerous plans to promote sites across India associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with the help of curated tours as part of landmark events to observe the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind government, the provisional government which was officially announced by Subhas Chandra Bose back on October 21, 1943.

Major Date Changes By Centre

In the past few years, the PM Modi-led central government has marked numerous dates to commemorate their cultural and historical importance. Some examples of these new dates include:

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day- August 14

Ekta Divas National Unity Day (Birth Anniversary of Sardar Patel)- October 31

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Bhagwan Birsa Munda's Birthday)- November 15

Constitution Day- November 26

Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to four Sahibzades)- December 26

Also Read: Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border

