Rajasthan HC Dismisses Protection Plea Of Married Woman, Man In 'Live-In' Relationship

The Rajasthan High Court denied police protection to a married woman and a man staying in a 'live-in' relationship after they filed a plea. The 30-year-old married woman and a 27-year-old man hailing from Jhunjhuna District sought protection citing safety concerns from family.

The petitioners said that they were living in fear because of the constant threats from the woman's husband and his family. Although, the single-judge bench of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma denied the petitioners' request for protection.

During the hearing, their counsel informed the Court that it wasn't a forceful decision on either of the petitioners. They are the adults who were consensually in a live-in relationship. The woman said that she is a victim of physical cruelty and abuse that compelled her to live separately from her husband.

The respondents(woman's husband and family) told the Court that the relationship of the petitioners is "illicit, anti-social and also against the law" and are not "not entitled to get protection."

Decision Of The Court: Terms Their Relationship 'Illicit'

"It is clear from examining all the documents of both sides that petitioner number 1 is already married. She hasn't got a divorce, but despite that, she is staying with petitioner number 2 in a live-in relationship. In such a scenario, the live-in relationship between the two comes under the category of an illicit relationship," stated the order passed by the Court passed on August 12.

Justice Satish Kumar Sharma said that if the Court will agree to the request for granting police protection to the petitioners, it would somewhere contribute indirectly in giving permission/acceptance to such illicit relationships.

The order said that other than the decisions made previously, the petitioners are free to lodge a report in the police station or avail any other legal remedies if any crime is committed to them. The court relied on a recently passed order by Allahabad High Court where it had dismissed a protection plea by a couple and said that a live-in relationship should not be promoted at the cost of the social fabric.

