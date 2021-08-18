All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Indian Army To Sponsor Education For J&K Youth, Ladakh Students In Schools, Colleges

Education
Writer: Shweta Routh

Indian Army To Sponsor Education For J&K Youth, Ladakh Students In Schools, Colleges

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Jammu and Kashmir,  18 Aug 2021 12:16 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

The Army's Northern Command will sponsor the scholarships, which will be available only to students from J&K and Ladakh.

The Indian Army has decided to subsidise undergraduate courses and school education to selected children and youth from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in residential schools and colleges functioning under the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), as part of Operation Sadbhavana.

"The initiative is aimed at providing quality education to deserving candidates from the Union Territories and offer them opportunities and exposure to acquire requisite competence and capability for a secure future, " the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday as reported by The New Indian Express.

For the academic year 2021-22, 100 seats (50 each) have been set aside in two Army Public Schools (APS) at Beas in Punjab and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for boys and girls in classes VIII and IX. These 100 seats will be available in Army Public Schools in Dhaula Kuan (New Delhi), Noida (UP), and Dagshai (HP) starting in 2022-23.

In the academic year 2021-22, six vacancies will be available, two each at Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Army Institute of Fashion Design in Bengaluru, Army Institute of Nursing in Guwahati, and Army College of Nursing in Jalandhar.

Which All Courses Will Be Available?

The colleges will offer Bachelors' Degrees in Hospitality, Fashion Design and Nursing only for girls. Furthermore, starting in 2022-23, two additional seats will be available for ladies only in the Army's Management Institute in Kolkata, Greater Noida, and Army Institute of Education in Greater Noida.

In these colleges, students will be able to pursue MBA and B Ed / B Ed Special Education (only for girls) programmes. The Army's Northern Command will subsidise the scholarships, which will only be available to students from J&K and Ladakh who will be eligible to enrol during the academic year 2021-22.

"The scheme offers a novel opportunity to deserving children and youth from Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to shape their future into a dream career by studying in the country's best schools and colleges with stellar faculty, innovative pedagogy, immersive experience and state-of-the-art infrastructure," said MoD.

In terms of eligibility, the Ministry of Defense stated that each candidate must have passed a qualifying exam in a specific field of study. In addition, starting next year, all applicants will be required to take an admissions test.

Also Read: Bihar Govt School Teachers 'Sell Sacks' To Protest Against State Education Department

