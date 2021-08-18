All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Bihar Govt School Teachers Sell Sacks To Protest Against State Education Department

Image Credit: The Indian Express (Representational Image)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar Govt School Teachers 'Sell Sacks' To Protest Against State Education Department

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Bihar,  18 Aug 2021 10:27 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The government school teachers in Bihar launched a unique protest against the state education department after the release of a circular on July 22, demanding the schools to sell empty sacks of food grains.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

On July 22, Bihar Government released a circular that demanded government school teachers sell off the empty sacks of foodgrains they receive under the Mid-day meal scheme. After that, the government directed the school to deposit the money to the department.

A video of Muhammad Tamizzuddin, principal of one of the government schools who went to the market with a bundle of empty sacks on his head to sell it for ₹10 per piece, had gone viral. The state government noticed this incident and put the principal under suspension.

Principal Suspended Over Viral Video Incident

While in the market, he held a placard that read, "I am a teacher of a government school in Bihar, and I sell empty sacks on government orders".

Tamizzuddin has been suspended on charges of tarnishing the image of the government. Several primary and middle school teachers got angry and resorted to a 'sack sale' protest. The teachers are seen in public spaces with sacks every week. With the selling of empty sacks, the teachers have also held a dharna demanding the principal's suspension be revoked, reported The New Indian Express.

'Divert Teachers From Their Responsibility Towards Students'

The State President for Bihar Primary Teachers' Association, Pradeep Kumar Pappu, said that the protest should continue until the state accepts the demands.

He further mentioned that the new order was impractical and uncalled for. Moreover, he said that this would distract the teachers' from their responsibility towards their students. The Primary and Middle school teachers are now planning to stage a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During 2014-15 and 2015-16, nearly 1.30 crore jute sacks were sent to the state government. If the government sells these sacks at ₹10 per piece, they will likely incur ₹12.7 crore as a lump-sum amount.

Also Read: Districts Affected By Maoism Down To 70, Says Centre

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Government schools 
Teachers 
Bihar 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X