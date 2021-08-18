Bihar Govt School Teachers 'Sell Sacks' To Protest Against State Education Department

On July 22, Bihar Government released a circular that demanded government school teachers sell off the empty sacks of foodgrains they receive under the Mid-day meal scheme. After that, the government directed the school to deposit the money to the department.

A video of Muhammad Tamizzuddin, principal of one of the government schools who went to the market with a bundle of empty sacks on his head to sell it for ₹10 per piece, had gone viral. The state government noticed this incident and put the principal under suspension.

Principal Suspended Over Viral Video Incident

While in the market, he held a placard that read, "I am a teacher of a government school in Bihar, and I sell empty sacks on government orders".

Tamizzuddin has been suspended on charges of tarnishing the image of the government. Several primary and middle school teachers got angry and resorted to a 'sack sale' protest. The teachers are seen in public spaces with sacks every week. With the selling of empty sacks, the teachers have also held a dharna demanding the principal's suspension be revoked, reported The New Indian Express.

'Divert Teachers From Their Responsibility Towards Students'

The State President for Bihar Primary Teachers' Association, Pradeep Kumar Pappu, said that the protest should continue until the state accepts the demands.

He further mentioned that the new order was impractical and uncalled for. Moreover, he said that this would distract the teachers' from their responsibility towards their students. The Primary and Middle school teachers are now planning to stage a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During 2014-15 and 2015-16, nearly 1.30 crore jute sacks were sent to the state government. If the government sells these sacks at ₹10 per piece, they will likely incur ₹12.7 crore as a lump-sum amount.

