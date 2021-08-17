Districts Affected By Maoism Down To 70, Says Centre

According to the Home Ministry's list, only 25 districts in eight states are now categorised as 'most affected' by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) , while Uttar Pradesh is now free it. The number of districts affected by left-wing extremism (LWE) has declined sharply to 70 in 10 states for the first time in over three decades, with Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand showing the biggest improvement, according to a map of the Maoist insurgency redrawn by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Until two months ago, about 90 districts in 11 states were affected by LWE which received central assistance under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) while 30 districts in seven states were categorised as "most affected". The Home Ministry, upon considering the improved security situation, reduced violence and development work, decided to revise the list from July 1. According to the revised list, only 70 districts in 10 states are affected and are covered under the SRE scheme. People around the affected area who are already familiar with the development said the shrinkage of geographical spread of LWE is quite in reduced violence in the last six years (from 2015 to 2020), with 47 percent fewer incidents compared with the preceding six years (from 2009 to 2014).

Bihar Sees Massive Dip

According to the revised list, Bihar, where the Maoists once enjoyed widespread support among the poor, has shed the highest (six) number of districts in the latest list, with only 10 districts now affected by LWE as compared to 16 till June this year. Arwal, East Champaran, Jehanabad, Muzzafarpur, Nalanda and Vaishali are declared as Maoist-free zone in the revised list.

In Odisha, where the state government has a formidable anti-Naxal force, the Special Operations Group (SOG), regions influenced by Maoism have decreased from 15 to 10.

States like Jharkhand has shown huge improvement over all with only 16 regions highly influenced under LWE against 19 till June.

Chhattisgarh, where the worst violence has been reported over the years, continues to have 14 affected districts. For the very first time, the government has classified eight districts as "districts of concern" on the basis of inputs from intelligence and security agency.

