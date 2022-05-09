All section
Image Credit- Twitter/ ANI, President of India

Galwan Valley Martyr's Wife Carries Her Husband's Legacy, Joins Indian Army As Lieutenant

India,  9 May 2022 11:50 AM GMT

Rekha Singh was working as a school teacher but quit her job to "fulfil her husband's dream". She is set to start her training for the Army on May 28 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Rekha Singh, the wife of Lance Naik and Vir Chakra awardee Deepak Singh, has joined the Indian Army as a lieutenant in a moment of pride. For Rekha, it was her husband's dream that pushed her through the tough times and made her capable of carrying forward the legacy he left behind.

Deepak Singh was killed in June 2020 during a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Rekha Left Her Teaching Job

Rekha Singh was working as a school teacher but left her job following her husband's demise. She quit her job to "fulfil her husband's dream". She told the media that "It was my husband's dream that pushed me to strive hard to make it to the Indian Army. I made up my mind to leave my job as a teacher and become an officer in the Army," quoted ANI.

Rekha revealed that it was difficult to begin her journey and prepare for the entrance examination to join the Army. Despite taking physical training, she was not able to qualify on the first attempt. However, this didn't break her courage, and she consistently prepared until she was successful in her second attempt.

She is set to start her training for the Army on May 28 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Clash With Chinese PLA

Rekha was married to Lance Naik Deepak Singh, a resident of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He was recruited in the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment, reported News18.

Deepak was killed while fighting PLA soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. He was killed during Operation Snow Leopard in the valley.

The couple was 15 months into their marriage when Deepak passed away. For his bravery, he was posthumously awarded the hallowed Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind.

