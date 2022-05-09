Bihar: BPSC Cancels Civil Service Prelims Exam After Question Paper Leaked, Probe Underway

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on May 8 cancelled the examination for its 67th civil services (preliminary) conducted earlier in the day, a few hours after allegations of question paper leakage led to protest by candidates at centres and mounting pressure from the opposition parties.

The prelims paper was leaked right before the commencement of the exam on Sunday, May 8 and had turned up on social media even as the exam was on. The paper had gone viral on many Telegram groups.

Inquiry Committee Formed

The BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the paper leak from which a report was sought within 24 hours. The chairman said that the exam was declared cancelled on the basis of the findings of the inquiry committee, which submitted its report before the stated time.

The commission secretary and inquiry committee head, Jiyut Singh, had earlier admitted while talking to the media that the paper that went viral was the same which was given to the examinees.

He said, "The commission was informed about question paper leak and reports of it getting viral around 12.06 pm through WhatsApp by a TV channel and the exam had commenced by then, quoted Hindustan Times.

According to BPSC, the examination conducted at 1,083 exam centres across Bihar has been cancelled, and the state police requested to get the alleged paper leak investigated by its cyber cell.

What Did Politicians Say?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to know about the BPSC's civil services preliminary test leakage while he was hearing grievances of the JD(U) workers at the party's state office.

He said, "I just learnt about the leakage of the BPSC papers while was in the meeting here. Now, will go to residential office and make inquiries from the concerned officers," quoted the Times of India.

The Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also reacted to the paper leakage and took to Twitter, criticising the examination body, Bihar Public Service Commission. He wrote in Hindi, which translates to "Bihar Public Service Commission, which ruined the lives of crores of youth and candidates of Bihar, should now be renamed as "Bihar Public Paper Leak Commission".

बिहार के करोड़ों युवाओं और अभ्यर्थियों का जीवन बर्बाद करने वाले बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग का नाम बदलकर अब "बिहार लोक पेपर लीक आयोग" कर देना चाहिए। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 8, 2022

As per reports, over six lakh candidates applied for the first stage examination conducted on Sunday. It was meant to shortlist aspirants for 802 posts in Bihar's civil services. Those who qualified for the preliminary examination would have been eligible to appear for the second round of tests held to recruit middle-rung officials.



