Regional Political Parties Received Maximum Donations From 'Unknown' Sources: Report

Nearly 55 per cent of the donations received by regional parties in the fiscal year 2019-20 were from unknown sources. Besides, electoral bonds accounted for almost 95% of the donations from such sources, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report.

The known donors whose names have been mentioned in the contribution list added up to Rs 184.623 crore, 22.98% of the total income, The Indian Express reported.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Rs 89.158 crores), Telugu Desam Party (Rs 81.694 crores), YSR Congress Party (Rs 74.75 crores), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Rs 45.50 crores), Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (Rs 50.586 crores ), and The Janata Dal (Secular) were named in the list with the highest incomes.

According to the report, 25 regional parties received Rs 803.24 crores, and money attributed to the 'unknown' sources accounted for Rs 445.7 crores. Of the total sum, Rs 426.233 crore was from electoral bonds, and Rs 4.976 crore was from voluntary contributions.

Apart from the regional ones, the national parties received 70.98 percent of their amount from such sources.

FY 2018-19

In the previous fiscal report, the NGO had analysed 23 regional parties. The total income summed up to Rs 885.956 crores, of which Rs 481.276 crore (54.32%) came from sources that are not traced.

In its official statement, ADR noted that all the parties receiving donations must provide all the details of the donors in their audit reports, including the mode of payment, membership fees, levy, etc., for public review under RTI. The foreign fundings will not be allowed to support, it added.

