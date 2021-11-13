All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Regional Political Parties Received Maximum Donations From Unknown Sources: Report

Credits: pxfuel, Wikipedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Regional Political Parties Received Maximum Donations From 'Unknown' Sources: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  13 Nov 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal, and The Janata Dal (Secular) were named in the list with the highest incomes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nearly 55 per cent of the donations received by regional parties in the fiscal year 2019-20 were from unknown sources. Besides, electoral bonds accounted for almost 95% of the donations from such sources, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report.

The known donors whose names have been mentioned in the contribution list added up to Rs 184.623 crore, 22.98% of the total income, The Indian Express reported.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Rs 89.158 crores), Telugu Desam Party (Rs 81.694 crores), YSR Congress Party (Rs 74.75 crores), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Rs 45.50 crores), Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (Rs 50.586 crores ), and The Janata Dal (Secular) were named in the list with the highest incomes.

According to the report, 25 regional parties received Rs 803.24 crores, and money attributed to the 'unknown' sources accounted for Rs 445.7 crores. Of the total sum, Rs 426.233 crore was from electoral bonds, and Rs 4.976 crore was from voluntary contributions.

Apart from the regional ones, the national parties received 70.98 percent of their amount from such sources.

FY 2018-19

In the previous fiscal report, the NGO had analysed 23 regional parties. The total income summed up to Rs 885.956 crores, of which Rs 481.276 crore (54.32%) came from sources that are not traced.

In its official statement, ADR noted that all the parties receiving donations must provide all the details of the donors in their audit reports, including the mode of payment, membership fees, levy, etc., for public review under RTI. The foreign fundings will not be allowed to support, it added.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Dengue Creates Havoc, Over 800 Patients Admitted In Prayagraj Govt Hospitals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Regional Political Parties 
political campaigns 
Donations 
Association for Democratic Reforms 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X