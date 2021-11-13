Uttar Pradesh: Dengue Creates Havoc, Over 800 Patients Admitted In Prayagraj Govt Hospitals

Dengue has been wreaking havoc in Uttar Pradesh for several months now. The state has been witnessing a rise in the number of patients getting admitted to hospitals.

According to recent reports, the government hospitals in Prayagraj has nearly 872 patients who have contracted the mosquito-borne viral disease. The numbers are updated up till Friday, November 12, Times Now reported.

Of the total cases, 628 patients belong to the urban areas, and the rest 244 are from the rural areas, Nanak Saran, Chief Medical Officer, told the media.

Naran said the district hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medical equipment and platelets in blood banks. The Officer also informed that no casualty had been reported so far due to dengue.

Comparatively, Prayagraj has reported cases fewer than the ones reported from Ghaziabad, with 1,000 dengue cases. The district accounts for 25 per cent of the total dengue cases in UP.

Rural area residents have alleged unhygienic conditions in the area where mosquitoes are breeding. The hospitals in the reportedly under immense pressure to the rise in the numbers

Dengue Cases In 9 States

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, cases have been reported from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Earlier this month, the Central government sent teams of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme in nine states and union territories with dengue cases to provide the technical guidance for managing the outbreak.

