Caste discrimination
India Sets Record On PM Modis Birthday, Administers 2.5 Crore Vaccine Doses

Image Credit: Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Sets Record On PM Modi's Birthday, Administers 2.5 Crore Vaccine Doses

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  18 Sep 2021 5:16 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-18T10:47:24+05:30

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the record-breaking event as a golden chapter in world history. For the first time, more than 2 crore vaccines have been administered in a single day.

India set a new record by administering 2.5 crore vaccine doses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the record-breaking event as a golden chapter in world history. For the first time, more than 2 crore vaccines have been administered in a single day.

According to data on the CoWIN portal, India had cumulatively administered 79.33 crore vaccines till midnight. Many politicians and the CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant that India had created a world record in administering COVID-19 vaccines in a single day.


K'taka Administered Maximum Doses

China was earlier the world record holder when it administered 2.47 crore vaccines in a single day in June, reported Firstpost. Other officials said that data might be higher but would be collated till the next day morning. With 26.9 lakh doses, Karnataka administered the highest number of vaccine doses, followed by Bihar with more than 26.6 lakh, and Uttar Pradesh with 24.8 lakh vaccines. The government also said that India had surpassed Europe in the number of doses administered. Mandaviya had given a significant push to the ongoing vaccination drive in India on PM's birthday, mentioning that it would be a perfect gift for him.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts of health workers, innovators, administrators, nurses, and all those involved in the vaccination process.


International Organisations Congratulate India

International organisations like the World Health Organisation's South-East Asian Regional Office (WHO-SEARO) congratulated India for reaching yet another milestone in its fight against COVID. The nationwide vaccination drive has been in progress since January 16, and health workers were the first in line to get the first jab, followed by other frontline workers. The second phase of the vaccination began on March 1, when the government rolled out vaccination for all above 60 years of age, followed by other age groups in the following months.

Also Read: Kerala's Boost To Startup Ecosystem! CM To Virtually Launch 'Digital Hub'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Vaccine administration 
PM Modi birthday 

