All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Keralas Boost To Startup Ecosystem! CM To Virtually Launch Digital Hub

Image Credits: Twitter, The Indian Express

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala's Boost To Startup Ecosystem! CM To Virtually Launch 'Digital Hub'

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Kerala,  17 Sep 2021 11:54 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

In a major boost to the startup ecosystem, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is preparing to launch a product development centre at the Technology Innovation Zone (TIZ) in Kalamassery, Kochi.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a major boost to the startup ecosystem, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is preparing to launch a product development centre at the Technology Innovation Zone (TIZ) in Kalamassery, Kochi.

It will be set up in an area of 2 lakh sqft space with the capacity to support at least 200 startups.

The centre, which is named Digital Hub, is all set to be inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 18. An adjoining facility at the TIZ supports over 160 startup firms.

The 'Digital Hub' will be home to a design incubator, healthcare incubator, Center for Excellence (CoE) for Mouser Electronics, design studios, co-working spaces, investors hive and an innovation centre, KSUM CEO John M Thomas said at a press conference.

Digital Hub To Provide Employment Opportunities

This development is expected to provide direct employment opportunities for 2,500 people. The 'Digital Hub' is even planned as a destination for designing and prototyping. Thomas also shared that it is open to global institutions to create world-class products.

Its launch is important as it highlights Kerala's efforts to strengthen the end-to-end process of a product, from ideation to building a prototype for nascent startups. The state is already home to a Digital Fabrication Network, a Super Fablab, a hardware incubator named Maker Village and small-scale manufacturing clusters.

Thomas also said that the state machinery had taken efforts to democratise digital fabrication methods through such initiatives. He further added that this gives Kerala an opportunity to become the ideal destination for designing and prototyping.

The CoE, as part of the Hub, has the potential to act as a one-stop centre for all product design and other activities for software and hardware components, covering a wide range of new technologies like AI, IoT and AR/VR.

Also Read: UP Doctor, His Accomplice Sell Blood Units Mixed With Saline Water At Exorbitant Prices, Arrested

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Kerala 
Digital India 
Pinarayi Vijayan 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X