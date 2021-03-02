Trending

Recipients To Know COVID-19 Vaccine Type Only At Hospital, Not Disclosed During Appointment

The state governments will determine the vaccine allocations to the private hospitals who will not have an option to choose what kind of vaccine they would offer.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 March 2021 11:32 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Recipients To Know COVID-19 Vaccine Type Only At Hospital, Not Disclosed During Appointment

Image Credits: TimesofIndia

People who will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will get to know the type of vaccineCovaxin or Covishield–only at the inoculation centre and not while scheduling the appointment.

This is as per the Centre's guidelines on February 26, for the second phase of India's coronavirus vaccination drive that began on March 1.

According to the Economic Times, the state governments will determine the allocations to the private hospitals. They do not have an option to choose what kind of vaccine they would offer.

"This is necessary to avoid mixing of vaccine types in the first and second dose of a beneficiary," the guidelines read.

"We have not differentiated between the vaccine type — the vaccination is voluntary," said a senior health ministry official. "A person would get to know what vaccine they are being administered only after reaching the centre. The person would be explained everything as per the set protocol."

The second phase of the vaccination drive will cover people above 60 years of age and those between 45-59 with commodities. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be offered at private hospitals for the first time, as the vaccine was restricted to only government medical colleges as of now.

The vaccine's availability to government medical colleges was because the jab required consent forms to be signed by the recipient and follow-ups to track adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) as its still under trial.

The central government reiterated the vaccines' safety factor and is planning to release an awareness document for recipients.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Police Lathi-Charge Protesters Marching To Vidhan Sabha, CM Calls It 'Unfortunate', Orders Probe

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian