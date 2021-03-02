Protest and injustice

Uttarakhand Police Lathi-Charge Protesters Marching To Vidhan Sabha, CM Calls It 'Unfortunate', Orders Probe

Residents of Nandprayag Ghat Vikas Khand have been protesting for the past 87 days for the widening of a single-lane road in their area.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   2 March 2021 8:34 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Uttarakhand Police Lathi-Charge Protesters Marching To Vidhan Sabha, CM Calls It Unfortunate, Orders Probe

Image Credits: Twitter

The Chamoli Police in Uttarakhand resorted to lathi-charge the demonstrators marching towards Vidhan Sabha on the opening day of the budget session on Monday, March 1.

Residents of Nandprayag Ghat Vikas Khand have been protesting for the past 87 days, demanding the widening of a single-lane road in their area. According to the India Today report, at least 180 vehicles and more than 1,000 demonstrators were part of the protest. They had announced their plans to 'gherao' the assembly before the opening of the session.

The police have set up barricades to halt the protest. However, they crossed the barricades at Diwali Khal area in Garsain and continued marching towards the office. The protest turned violent after the police opened lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

According to Superintendent of Police SP Yashwant Singh, the protesters pelted stones and hurled water bottles in when they tried to curb the protest. Many, including women and a few police personnel, were severely injured in the clash. Calling the incident an 'unfortunate event', Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat confirmed that a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the matter.

"Those responsible will not be spared," he added.

Videos and images of the incident have surfaced on several social media platforms.

Also Read: '65% Low, Lower-Middle-Income Nations Cut Education Budgets': World Bank Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian