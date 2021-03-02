Uttarakhand Police Lathi-Charge Protesters Marching To Vidhan Sabha, CM Calls It 'Unfortunate', Orders Probe

The Chamoli Police in Uttarakhand resorted to lathi-charge the demonstrators marching towards Vidhan Sabha on the opening day of the budget session on Monday, March 1.

Residents of Nandprayag Ghat Vikas Khand have been protesting for the past 87 days, demanding the widening of a single-lane road in their area. According to the India Today report, at least 180 vehicles and more than 1,000 demonstrators were part of the protest. They had announced their plans to 'gherao' the assembly before the opening of the session.

The police have set up barricades to halt the protest. However, they crossed the barricades at Diwali Khal area in Garsain and continued marching towards the office. The protest turned violent after the police opened lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

According to Superintendent of Police SP Yashwant Singh, the protesters pelted stones and hurled water bottles in when they tried to curb the protest. Many, including women and a few police personnel, were severely injured in the clash. Calling the incident an 'unfortunate event', Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat confirmed that a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the matter.

"Those responsible will not be spared," he added.

गैरसैण के समीप दीवालीखाल में घाट ब्लाक के लोगों द्वारा किये जा रहे प्रदर्शन के दौरान ग्रामीणों व पुलिस प्रशासन के बीच घटित घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है और इसको गंभीरता से लिया गया है।सम्पूर्ण घटना की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच कराए जाने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं; दोषियों को नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) March 1, 2021

Videos and images of the incident have surfaced on several social media platforms.

