Caste discrimination
Photo Credit: Unsplash (Rrepresentational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

RBI Allows Offline Digitial Payments Up To Rs 200 Per Transaction

Anuksha Bharat

Writer: Anuksha Bharat

Anuksha Bharat

Anuksha Bharat

Remote Intern

She is currently pursuing Masters in Media and Communication Studies from Christ (Deemed to be University). She likes exploring different things, people, places around her and is keen to know about them. She wishes to be a changemaker for society as growing up. She is now able to see various issues that are present around her. Also, being a part of this world she wants to contribute and make this world a better place to live.

See article by Anuksha Bharat

India,  4 Jan 2022 10:55 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-04T16:28:26+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to reports, the framework also implemented the feedback received from the pilot experiments on offline transactions conducted at different parts of the country from September 2020 to June 2021.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a new framework on January 3 that allows offline payments up to Rs 200 per transaction, which is subject to an overall limit of Rs 2000. This was done to encourage digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas.

An offline digital payment refers to a transaction that doesn't need an internet or telecom connection. As per offline mode, payments can be made face-to-face (proximity mode) with any channels or instruments like cards, wallets, mobile phones, etc. This kind of transaction will not need any additional factor of authentication (AFA), said the Reserve Bank of India. It also mentioned that as the transactions are offline, alerts (by way of SMS or e-mail) will be sent to the customer after a lag of time.

"Transactions are subject to a limit of Rs. 200 per transaction and an overall limit of Rs. 2000 for all transactions until the balance in the account is replenished. Balance replenishment can only occur in an online mode," said the Framework for Facilitating Small Value Digital Payments in Offline Mode.

According to the report of The Indian Express, the framework also implemented the feedback received from the pilot experiments on offline transactions conducted at different parts of the country from September 2020 to June 2021.

The New Payment Method

"The new framework is applicable with immediate effect. Offline transactions are expected to give a push to digital transactions in areas with poor or weak internet or telecom connectivity, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas,", said RBI. It also added that the offline mode of payment can be activated after taking consent from the customer. This way, customers will enjoy the protection given to them under the provisions of circulars limiting customer liability. They will have a way out to the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme for grievance redress.

As per the report of The Print, the acquirer should ensure all the liabilities that arise from technical security issues at the merchant's end. The RBI also said that offline payments would come under the limited customer liability circulars. The Reserve Bank has also asked all the authorised payment system operators (PSOs) and payment participants (PSPs) – issuers and acquirers (banks and non-banks) to make sure that they are well-versed with the instructions.

Also Read: Railways Set To Kick-Start Special Train For Passengers To Visit Religious Destinations In South India

Writer : Anuksha Bharat
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
RBI 
Bank 
Economy 
Digital Payments 

