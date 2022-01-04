Railways Set To Kick-Start Special Train For Passengers To Visit Religious Destinations In South India

The Indian Railways is all set to kick-off a special train from January 29 for those passengers wanting to travel to South India. This South India Tour Special Train is set to start from Jaynagar, Bihar, on January 29 and come back on February 11. This train will be taking passengers to Kanyakumari, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Mallikarjuna, Trivandrum, and a few more religious destinations located in the southern parts of India.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will also be making sure that all on-board are facilitated with vegetarian food and other key necessities. Furthermore, the Railway board has also fixed its fare at ₹ 900 per head per day, as reported by News18.

Making Travelling Easier

The Dakshin Bharat Special Train is set to pass through various cities of Jharkhand-Bihar, including Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga, Mallikarjun, along with numerous religious locations in South India.

The course of Dakshin Bharat Special Train has also been fixed by the Railway board too. The train will be starting its journey on January 29, from Bihar's Jaynagar and will advance via Madhubani, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Patna, Biharsharif, Bakhtiyarpur, Rajgir. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the train will travel through Dhanbad Junction, Koderma, and then go through to Madurai, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Mallikarjuna, Trivandrum, Jagannath Puri, Jyotirling and Surya Mandir before embarking on its return journey.

The entire train journey will be done over 14 days and 13 nights, including a total train fare of ₹13,230. The total package code of this special train tourist is EZBD 67 and the passengers will be given the facility of vegetarian food, masks, sanitisers, and bus on the journey.

Also Read: How Election Commission's Decision To Conduct Assembly Elections Now Puts Aside Community Safety?