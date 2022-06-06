All section
Rumours Around Changing Banknotes Images From Gandhi To Tagore, Kalam Is False: RBI

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikimedia

Rumours Around Changing Banknotes Images From Gandhi To Tagore, Kalam Is False: RBI

India,  6 Jun 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) had sent two individual sample sets containing images of Gandhi, Tagore and Kalam on notes to IIT Delhi professor Dilip Sahani.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a statement on Monday, June 6, clarifying that a report supposedly claimed that it was considering changing the images of Indian banknotes, adding watermarks of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam, was false.

They reiterated that Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation and he was the pride of India who could not be replaced.

As cited in the Mint, "It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," the central bank stated.

Rumours Doing Rounds On Media

India's Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had been reportedly appraising the use of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam watermarks on banknotes. This would have been the first time in India that a banknote would not include the image of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the father of the nation.

According to Deccan Herald, RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) had sent two individual sample sets containing images of Gandhi, Tagore and Kalam on notes to IIT Delhi professor Dilip Sahani. Sahani was instructed to choose from the given samples to be forwarded to the Centre for finalisation.

Previous Attempts At Changing Watermarks

As reported by Zee News, this was allegedly not the first time RBI has considered something along these lines. Previously, RBI had reviewed the watermarks of Tagore and Kalam in the denomination of ₹ 2000 with Gandhi.

A report by RBI's internal committee submitted in 2020 recommended adding security aspects for banknotes by having Tagore and Kalam watermarks.

Different denomination notes have been present in many countries like the USA and Japan have various personalities on their currency notes who built the nation and contributed to its growth and excellence.

RBI 
Currency Note 
Watermark 
Gandhi 
Tagore 
Kalam 
Rumour 

