Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Freepik, Pixabay

Pride Month 2022: This Delhi Based Company Offers Free Wedding Packages For LGBTQ Community

Delhi,  6 Jun 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Lensflix Productions offers free wedding photography packages to make LGBTQ marriages memorable. It will also help them create a visual story of their special day that they can remember for years.

Marriage is the most exciting life event for everyone. On the contrary, it is a dream that never came true for many people. In India, where people have the supreme power and right to live as per their will, marriages in the LGBTQ community are still not legal. Getting acceptance from the family, relatives, and society seems next to impossible for such people.

In such a scenario, finding professional and trustworthy wedding planners and photographers for such couples can make a massive difference on their big day. As LGBTQ marriages aren't legally recognised in India, such couples celebrate their love with commitment ceremonies.

Hiring wedding photographers for these ceremonies are incredibly costly because most of them refuse to capture LGBTQ weddings due to differences in their beliefs.

Assisting And Helping LGBTQ People

To cater to their needs, Lensflix Productions-a Delhi based photography studio provides free packages, which assist and help the LGBTQ people organise and celebrate their weddings.

"Love and marriage are more than just words and traditions, and they cannot be restricted to gender, religion, caste, or age. The time has changed and we should accept the way everyone is, this pride month we are also taking a small step towards this community," said Sumit Verma, Founder & Creative Director.

Free Wedding Photography

For those planning a small, intimate ceremony or may have a limited budget, Lensflix Productions will provide them with free wedding photography packages to make their marriage a memorable one. The company will also help them create a visual story of their special day that they can remember for years.

Lensflix Productions believes in encouraging the LGBTQ community to come forward and celebrate wholeheartedly.

"We are supporting their community as same-sex marriages are not a crime anymore, and people are understanding and accepting of this community. Don't hide behind the Constitution or the religious beliefs," added DP Vishwakarma, co-founder and co-managing partner.

Also Read: This Driver's Son From Uttarakhand Tops CDS Exam, All Set To Enter IMA

