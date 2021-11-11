23-Yr-Old Accused For Rape Threats To Kohli's Daughter Tried To Pose As A Pakistani

A 23-year-old Software Engineer has allegedly been arrested for issuing rape threats to Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter. Cricket fans severely criticized Captain Kohli and the entire Indian Team for their dismal performance in the T20 World Cup. The trolling had begun after the Indian side lost to arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in a T20 World Cup. During the match, bowler Mohammad Shami, the only Muslim player on the Indian side, was accused of being a traitor for giving away wickets to the opponents.

'Tweet Was An Accident'

The accused, named Ramnagesh, who is under arrest, graduated from IIT-Hyderabad two years ago and worked in a leading food delivery app for a package worth ₹24 lakhs per annum, the Times of India reported. His upset father said, "My son is just a cricket lover and usually very sober in his reactions. When I found out what he had done, I told him that if India had lost to Pakistan, he should have tweeted about the cricket star and never mentioned the daughter. I can't understand why he did this."

A friend named Krishnamurthy accompanied the accused's father to Mumbai with the cops and said that the tweet was an accident. He further mentioned that the 23-year-old had written the angry message but did not intend to tweet it, and at the same time, the phone accidentally slipped from his hand. Before he could take corrective measures, he explained, the tweet had already gone viral.

Tried To Pose As A Pakistani Resident

Local media organizations reported that after the tweet went viral, the accused reportedly changed his name on Twitter and tried to pose as a Pakistani resident. Still, an Indian fact-checking organization confirmed him to be an Indian. Kohli's manager had filed a police complaint against the online threat. The Delhi Commission of Women also intervened and sent a notice to the Delhi Police about the threat against the 10-month-old.

Also Read: Coimbatore To Provide Scholarship Worth Rs 1,00,000 To Transgender Students