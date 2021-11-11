Coimbatore To Provide Scholarship Worth Rs 1,00,000 To Transgender Students

The Coimbatore district administration has invited applications from students belonging to the transgender community to avail financial assistance worth ₹1,00,000. The order mentioned that the candidate must have enrolled in college during 2019-2020 and should have attained a minimum of 40 per cent in Class 12. Moreover, the candidate should have achieved a minimum of 40 per cent during the first year of their college.

The district administration would accord priority to students studying in government colleges. District Collector GS Sameeran said that the candidates have to submit their applications to the Department of Social Welfare in Coimbatore and should reach the administration by November 24, 2021.

How The Act Identifies A Transgender Person?

The Transgender Act defines a transgender person as someone whose gender does not match the gender assigned to them at birth. A trans-man or trans-woman is an individual from the community, irrespective of them having undergone gender affirmation therapy or hormone therapy or laser therapy. People with an intersex variation or those having non-binary socio-cultural identities also belong under the same head. Therefore, people of intersex, gender-queer and non-binary genders are also eligible for the scholarship.

Transgender Persons Prefer Open Universities

The Centre had also presented a report in the Lok Sabha to initiate the integration of the marginalisd community. A statement by News18 had cited that people from the community prefer to enrol in open universities and not in central universities. The trend of choosing open universities over central ones is to avoid experiencing discrimination and bullying against marginalised communities. According to the All-India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19, the total enrolment in higher education has been estimated to be 37.4 million, with 19.2 million males and 18.2 million females. There was no mention of transgender people.

