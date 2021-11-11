All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Coimbatore To Provide Scholarship Worth Rs 1,00,000 To Transgender Students

Image Credit: Unsplash

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Coimbatore To Provide Scholarship Worth Rs 1,00,000 To Transgender Students

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  11 Nov 2021 7:33 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The order by the district administration mentioned that the candidate must have enrolled in college during 2019-2020 and should have attained a minimum of 40 per cent in Class 12.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Coimbatore district administration has invited applications from students belonging to the transgender community to avail financial assistance worth ₹1,00,000. The order mentioned that the candidate must have enrolled in college during 2019-2020 and should have attained a minimum of 40 per cent in Class 12. Moreover, the candidate should have achieved a minimum of 40 per cent during the first year of their college.

The district administration would accord priority to students studying in government colleges. District Collector GS Sameeran said that the candidates have to submit their applications to the Department of Social Welfare in Coimbatore and should reach the administration by November 24, 2021.

How The Act Identifies A Transgender Person?

The Transgender Act defines a transgender person as someone whose gender does not match the gender assigned to them at birth. A trans-man or trans-woman is an individual from the community, irrespective of them having undergone gender affirmation therapy or hormone therapy or laser therapy. People with an intersex variation or those having non-binary socio-cultural identities also belong under the same head. Therefore, people of intersex, gender-queer and non-binary genders are also eligible for the scholarship.

Transgender Persons Prefer Open Universities

The Centre had also presented a report in the Lok Sabha to initiate the integration of the marginalisd community. A statement by News18 had cited that people from the community prefer to enrol in open universities and not in central universities. The trend of choosing open universities over central ones is to avoid experiencing discrimination and bullying against marginalised communities. According to the All-India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19, the total enrolment in higher education has been estimated to be 37.4 million, with 19.2 million males and 18.2 million females. There was no mention of transgender people.

Also Read: Television Channels To Ensure Subtitles For Hearing-Impaired: Ministry Of I&B

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
LGBTQ 
Scholarship 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X