All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath As PM; Protestors Continue To Demand Gotabayas Resignation

Image Credit: Twitter/ Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath As PM; Protestors Continue To Demand Gotabaya's Resignation

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  13 May 2022 6:12 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as the Prime Minister for the fifth time after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following protests. Nonetheless, the public continues to protest demanding the President's resignation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a desperate bid to diffuse the ongoing protests following the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister. Wickremesinghe was the senior Opposition MP and took oath as the prime minister to lead a proposed cross-party government for the sixth time.

Despite protestors demanding immediate resignation from the President, he ignored the call and vowed to steer the debt-ridden island nation out of the crisis. So far, nine people have been killed and over 200 injured after his brother and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday.



Closeness With Rajapaksas

During the nationwide address, the President had announced that he would appoint a new Prime Minister who commanded the majority and a new Cabinet as per the protestors' demand for a change in government.

On the other hand, Wickremesinghe holds the Prime Minister's office for the sixth time, and however, he has never completed his term before, BBC reported. The new PM has often been seen close to the Rajapaksa family. Experts believe that he has been chosen since he might aid any safe passage required for the Rajapaksa clan as the furious protestors continue their march.

Dismay, Disbelief Over New Appointment

However, Wickremesinghe does not command much support amongst the public or within the government current. The Sri-Lankan economy is in an extreme crisis as people struggle for essential commodities like fuel and milk. On the receiving end, the Sri Lankan public observed the appointment of the new PM with dismay and disbelief.

Although Wickremesinghe was once viewed as a skilled tactician, his popularity amongst the public has significantly dropped after his closeness with the Rajapaksas became public knowledge. Although Wickremesinghe vowed to steer the nation out of the economic and political crisis, the appointment was another arrogant response to weeks of protests.

Also Read: Utkarsh Samaroh: PM Modi Praises Little Girl Aspiring To Be A Doctor, Gets Emotional

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Ranil Wickremesinghe 
Sri Lanka 
Gotabaya Rajapaksa 
Crisis 

Must Reads

Alarming! Marriages Among Blood Relatives Doubles The Risk Of Birth Defects
4 CBI Officers Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Involvement In Fake Raid On Chandigarh-Based Firm
Odisha: BMC Plans To Launch Ambulance-Like Vehicle For Street Animals Needing Medical Attention
From Turning Pro In 2019 To Striking Gold At Deaflympics: Here's Diksha Dagar's Inspiring Journey So Far
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X