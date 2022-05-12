All section
Utkarsh Samaroh: PM Modi Praises Little Girl Aspiring To Be A Doctor, Gets Emotional

Image Credit: Press Information Bureau

Good Governance
Gujarat,  12 May 2022 11:55 AM GMT

The district administration of Bharuch organized the 'Utkarsh Initiative' from January 1 to March 31 this year to provide complete coverage of schemes to widows, elderly, and impoverished citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Gujarat's Bharuch to mark 100 per cent saturation of crucial state government schemes to help those in need. While interacting with the daughter of a visually-impaired beneficiary, the PM got emotional after knowing how she aspired to become a doctor.

While interacting with her, the PM asked the girl why she wanted to study medicine, to which she replied that her father's disability was her motivation. PM Modi got emotional and maintained a few moments of silence while lauding the young girl's strength.

What Is Utkarsh Initiative?

PM Modi also highlighted that political appeasement came to an end with 100 per cent saturation of the four critical schemes by the state government. "Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled for such schemes take benefit," he added.

The district administration of Bharuch organized the 'Utkarsh Initiative' from January 1 to March 31 this year to provide complete coverage of schemes to widows, elderly, and impoverished citizens, All India Radio aired.


WhatsApp Helpline To Identify Beneficiaries

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes, viz. Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana and Rashtriy Kutumb Sahay Yojana. The administration set up a taluka-wise WhatsApp helpline to collect data about the people who could not avail of the schemes.

Therefore, Utkarsh camps were set up in all villages and wards of municipalities of the district, wherein the applicants who produced the necessary documents were given instant approvals. Moreover, the administration also provided incentives to Utkarsh assistants to further spread the word in the region.

Also Read: High Cost Of Climate Change: Droughts Reduced India's GDP By 2 To 5%, Says UN Report

