Caste discrimination
Ranchi Violence: Families Of Deceased Claim They Were Not Part Of June 10 Protest March; Heres What We Know

Image Credit: Twitter/meerfaisal01 and Twitter/cjwerleman

Trending
Ranchi Violence: Families Of Deceased Claim They Were Not Part Of June 10 Protest March; Here's What We Know

Jharkhand,  13 Jun 2022 7:04 AM GMT

Two individuals, Mohammad Sahil and Mohammad Mudassir Alam, died while over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked Ranchi on June 10.

The family members of the two individuals who succumbed to gunshot wounds during the June 10 protests in Ranchi against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad have claimed that they were not part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

The two individuals identified as Mohammad Mudassir Alam, also known as Kaifi, and Mohammad Sahil, had died, while more than two dozen individuals got injured in protests and subsequent clashes that disrupted peace in the state capital on June 10 over the remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, officials revealed.

Here's What We Know About The Ranchi Violence

The father of Mudassir, Mohammad Parvez Alam, claimed that he had no idea how his "minor" son sustained bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession, as per a report in The Hindu.

Furthermore, Mudassir's uncle Md Sahid Ayubi claimed that he was barely 16 years old and demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job for the family. Ayubi stated, "Mudassir was helping his father in his fruit business. Now he is dead. Who will look after my brother and his wife in their old age?"

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO DK Sinha claimed that according to hospital records, Sahil was 24 and Mudassir was 22, and both died during treatment at the medical facility.

Furthermore, Sahil's brother Shakib Ansari has also claimed that he did not take part in the protest march.

Ranchi-On High Alert

Chhavi Ranjan, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, on June 12, revealed that the cops had opened fire at the protesters as it was their last resort. "It was needed to control and disperse the mob because it was the last resort," he was quoted as saying by IndiaToday.

The Deputy Commissioner claimed to have followed the SOP strictly; however, under those inescapable circumstances, the magistrate had to take the tough decision to open fire to dispatch the angry mob.

After Friday prayers, a procession by the Muslim community against the controversial comments passed by suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma turned into a violent clash after they had arrived at the nearby Hanuman temple. The police had prevented the protesters from going onward, and the circumstances worsened as protesters resorted to pelting stones.

The entire situation worsened to such an extent that the cops had to open fire in the air and also shoot tear gas shells. Two individuals also died, as many others sustained injuries, as per reports.

As a result, the Ranchi administration had decided to impose section 144 in numerous parts of the capital city, with the RAF, ATS, STF, and local police being deployed to monitor the situation and restore peace.

Ranchi 
Nupur Sharma 
BJP 
Ranchi Violence 

