Caste discrimination
No Hearse Available! Father Carries Dead Body Of 4-Yr-Old Daughter On Shoulder In MPs Chhatarpur

Image Credit: Twitter/LogicalIndians

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

No Hearse Available! Father Carries Dead Body Of 4-Yr-Old Daughter On Shoulder In MP's Chhatarpur

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Madhya Pradesh,  11 Jun 2022 5:28 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-11T11:01:54+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The father of the late girl stated that they had also asked the Nagar Panchayat to provide them with a vehicle so they could take the dead body to Paudi village; however, their appeals were refused.

A family in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district had to carry the dead body of their four-year-old daughter on their shoulders after authorities reportedly did not provide a hearse for them to return to their village.

According to the late child's family, they had first taken her to the Buxwaha Health Centre for treatment on June 6, where her condition started to deteriorate. As a result, the family rushed the four-year-old to the district hospital adjoining Damoh on June 7; unfortunately, she died the same day.

Unacceptable Service From Authorities!

According to a report in NDTV, the girl's grandfather Mansukh Ahirwar claimed they had asked the hospital staff for an ambulance to take her dead body home. However, they were not given a positive response from the authorities regarding it.

"We then wrapped her body in a blanket and boarded a bus to Buxwaha as we did not have money to arrange a private vehicle," Ahirwar was quoted as saying in the report.

On reaching Buxwaha, the father of the late girl Laxman Ahirwar stated that they had also asked the Nagar Panchayat to provide them with a vehicle so they could take the dead body to Paudi village; however, their appeals were refused.

Since then, Dr Mamta Timori, Damoh's civil surgeon, denied the claim and stated that no one came to him while confirming that they do have a hearse van.

Similar Incidents

In what can be described as another case of the alleged callous attitude of authorities, a man from MP's Sagar district also had to carry the dead body of his own brother on a handcart from the Gadhakota Community Health Center.

Bhagwan Das alleged that he had asked for a hearse van; however, it was not arranged, so they had to carry his brother's dead body on a handcart as they did not have the economic capability to arrange a private vehicle.

Reacting to these claims, Block Medical Officer Dr Suyash Singhai stated that the patient was brought dead to the hospital, and the doctor on duty had advised the family to do a post-mortem. However, they refused and took the dead body instead.

Meanwhile, in another case, a pregnant woman in the Bhagwanpura Khargone district could not even reach the hospital and, as a result, died on the way. Members of her family have also claimed that they made numerous attempts to arrange a government-run ambulance from the district; however, it could not be managed.

Also Read: Breaking Stereotypes! Gujarat Woman Marries Herself In India's 1st Instance Of Sologamy

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Madhya Pradesh 
Chhatarpur 
Ambulance 

