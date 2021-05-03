Rajasthan Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme For 'All Families' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the heart-wrenching death scenes in India due to COVID-19, the Rajasthan CM, on Saturday, May 1, launched a major initiative to turn the goal of 'Health for all" into a reality.

On International Labour day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot launched a universal health scheme covering all families, which will provide cashless insurance of coverage of ₹5 lakh, reported The New Indian Express.

Under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna, all the families that come under BPL, NFSA, SECC, and several other schemes for the poor and under-privileged sections of the society can avail free insurance.

The families that are not covered under any of these programmes can pay an annual instalment of ₹850 to avail the insurance.

CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The deprived sections of the society are also entitled to live a life of dignity, with full security available to them. We also need to bridge the gap between rich and poor through social security measures."

"The 'Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi: Yojna' is a historic step of the Rajasthan government in this direction whereby the people in the state will not have to spend a lot of money to ensure that they get medical treatment of the best quality," he added.

This ambitious ₹3,500 crore scheme also includes COVID-19 care and hemodialysis for poor patients. The registrations for it kicked started on April 1.