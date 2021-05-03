Trending

Rajasthan Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme For 'All Families' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna, all the families that come under BPL, NFSA, SECC, and several other schemes for the poor and under-privileged sections of the society can avail free insurance. The families that are not covered under any of these programmes can pay an annual instalment of Rs 850 to avail the insurance.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   3 May 2021
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Rajasthan Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme For All Families Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Image Credit: Wikipedia, WikiBio 

Amid the heart-wrenching death scenes in India due to COVID-19, the Rajasthan CM, on Saturday, May 1, launched a major initiative to turn the goal of 'Health for all" into a reality.

On International Labour day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot launched a universal health scheme covering all families, which will provide cashless insurance of coverage of ₹5 lakh, reported The New Indian Express.

Under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna, all the families that come under BPL, NFSA, SECC, and several other schemes for the poor and under-privileged sections of the society can avail free insurance.

The families that are not covered under any of these programmes can pay an annual instalment of ₹850 to avail the insurance.

CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The deprived sections of the society are also entitled to live a life of dignity, with full security available to them. We also need to bridge the gap between rich and poor through social security measures."

"The 'Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi: Yojna' is a historic step of the Rajasthan government in this direction whereby the people in the state will not have to spend a lot of money to ensure that they get medical treatment of the best quality," he added.

This ambitious ₹3,500 crore scheme also includes COVID-19 care and hemodialysis for poor patients. The registrations for it kicked started on April 1.

