Rajasthan's Largest Covid Facility Hospital Almost Full

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is the largest Government-run Covid-19 facility hospital of the State with a 1,200-bed capacity. Earlier this year, during the month of February, only 11 people infected with Covid-19 were admitted to the Hospital. However, within a span of mere two months, the scenario has changed drastically.

More than 85% of the beds of RUHS are already occupied due to the huge number of cases being reported every day. The hospital is filled with Covid positive patients and their family members. On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 11,967 new infections of Covid-19 with 53 deaths, including 2,011 cases in Jaipur alone.



Dr Ajeet Singh, Superintendent of RUHS, said that the patients occupied a maximum of 707 beds during the first wave of the virus, but now during the second wave, 1,025 beds have already been filled. "We had to put up around 70-100 extra beds yesterday (Sunday) as the wards have become full. We have a capacity of 1,200 beds, and during the first wave, the maximum number of patients admitted at once was 707. In the second wave, we have already surpassed that with 1,025 patients admitted as of today (Monday)," Singh told The Indian Express.



Singh also said that the current daily oxygen consumption in RUHS is 2,000 cylinders. With the huge surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, more than 200 people are being admitted to RUHS on a daily basis. Singh further said that in the past four days, around 900 patients were admitted to the hospital, and about 500 got discharged.



A senior official from the Health Department said that due to the quick spread of the virus, the Government is expecting around 30,000 cases on a daily basis and thereby adding beds to different hospitals across the state.



