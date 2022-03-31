Rajasthan Gynaecologist's Suicide Sheds Light On Harassment Of Doctors Across India

A gynaecologist named Dr Archna Sharma took her own life in Rajasthan recently, after she was subjected to harassment by a patient's family. The patient concerned lost her life due to pregnancy complications, as a result of which her kin booked the doctor under Section 302 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which amounts to murder.

Disturbed by the allegations, the medical practitioner died by suicide on Thursday. "I love my husband and my children dearly. Please do not trouble them after my death. I did not do anything wrong and I did not kill anyone. Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH) is a known complication and so stop harassing doctors over the same. Don't harass innocent doctors! I love you. Perhaps my death will prove my innocence," said her last words.





*A society forced one lady Dr. Archana Sharma to commit suicide after death of one postpartam lady due to PPH*.

AIMSA demands from the @ashokgehlot51 that there should be a fair investigation into the suicide committed by the doctor and the culprits should be punished severely.

Harassing Doctors Regularly

A 22-year-old woman named Asha Bairwa died after delivery in Anand Hospital, owned by Dr Archna Sharma and her husband, Dr Suneet Upadhyaya. According to The Indian Express, the doctors tried their level best to save her by administering two units of blood but it was not successful. The woman's kin had asked for an ambulance to take her body back and had done the needful.

Dr Upadhyaya narrated the harrowing ordeal to the news publication, "They were preparing for the last rites in the village, but then, I was told Balya Joshi went to their home and picked them up, telling them that he will get good compensation. Then, they kept the body outside the hospital and gathered a crowd of 100-200 people, and called up some more BJP leaders."

However, this is not the first the same people have harassed the doctors. Since its inception in 2016, rowdy politicians have troubled the authorities constantly. "A couple of years ago, a baby was admitted to our hospital and died in Jaipur, two days later. While the family didn't say anything, Joshi turned up at the hospital and created a ruckus," the doctor adds.

Shoddy Implementation Of Protection Laws

Around the world, doctors are hailed as 'gods.' For mere mortals, the medical fraternity is seen as the ultimate saviours who have all the power in the world. However, we fail to realise that, at the end of the day, they are humans after all. All the knowledge they acquire is by studying for several years that help them become an expert in their field.

In India, the Medical Protection Act is passed in 19 states, that covers doctors affiliated with medical institutions as well as those who practice independently. As the name suggests, it protects the medical fraternity from any attacks against them or the establishments. The offenders will be fined ₹50,000 and be jailed for three years.

While the legislation exists on paper, it is the implementation that is under the radar. The law's protection ambit diminishes once the case goes to the police. There is no mention in neither the IPC nor the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), making the matters worse for the doctors in the country. Not only that, the current legislation is only applicable in a handful of states. Several doctors have asked the Central Government to give it a national status, but their appeals have landed on deaf ears.

The recent case in Rajasthan amplifies the need for the same. It is high time that the Indian medical fraternity gets the necessary protection and respect for their job.

