Nationalistic Or Needless? NMC Proposes Replacing Doctors' Hippocratic Oath With 'Charaka Shapath'

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently suggested replacing the 'Hippocratic Oath' with a 'Charaka Shapath' for budding doctors in the graduation ceremony. It is part of the 'Charaka Samhita', a Sanskrit text talking about 'Ayurveda' and Charaka's principal contributor.

In the discussion held on February 7, the regulatory body discussed the possible replacement with medical colleges around the country. According to the Hindustan Times, the minutes of the meeting mentioned the suggestion. "No Hippocratic Oath. During the white coat ceremony (with parents), the oath will be Maharshi Charak Shapath present on the NMC website," said the note.



While the discussion is still in the works, the final decision is yet to be made. A member of the NMC told the news publication that 'due process needs to be followed to make the all-important change to an age-old practice.

What Are Hippocratic And 'Charaka' Oaths?

For time immemorial, doctors have taken the 'Hippocratic Oath' before beginning the practice they have studied about for many years. It is the most widely known where physicians pledge to follow all the ethical guidelines necessary in medical practice. Over the years, the oath has changed to keep up with the ever-evolving global healthcare infrastructure.

'Charaka Shapath', on the other hand, is a traditional text that fulfils the same purpose as that of the Greek text. The HT translated and quoted a part of it that says, "Not for the self. Not for the fulfilment of any worldly material desire or gain. But solely for the good of the suffering Humanity. I will treat my patient and excel all."



Medical Fraternity Stands Divided

While the final decision is awaited, the suggestions sparked an intense debate. For many, replacing the Hippocratic Oath with a colloquial alternative is not sitting well.

Some even claimed this is a blatant attempt to 'saffronise' medical education. "The national medical commission has given orders to Medical Colleges in India to replace the Hippocratic oath with "Maharishi Charaka shapath". Modern Medicine Doctors will be taking the oath in the name of the Father of Ayurveda," a user tweeted vehemently against it.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his concern as well. "I am all in favour of introducing Indian elements, but not at the expense of universal values and standards," he adds.



However, the move has support as well. Many people took to Twitter and lauded NMC's step in replacing the oath.

"Why? Charaka is a great historical person. We should appreciate this," said a user. Another user named Dr Soumitra Pathare emphasised more significant issues than debating over 'playing to the gallery by tinkering at the margins.'

If we could accept Hippocratic oath, which isn't indigenous to our culture, there's no reason that we can't accept an oath that's our own. An oath that honours one of our great physicians.



The final say is yet to be revealed on the contentious replacement, and only time will tell how beneficial it will be in the longer run.



