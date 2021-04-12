Rajasthan: Stabbing Of Two Youths In Chhabra Leads To Communal Violence, Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended

An incident of communal violence was reported on Sunday, April 11, in Chhabra town of Rajasthan's Baran district after two youths were stabbed, forcing authorities to impose a curfew and suspend internet services.

Several vehicles and shops were torched and vandalised by mobs after the incident, reported The Indian Express.

Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the violent mob, however, members of two communities, armed with sticks, rods and weapons, continued the violence late in the evening.

"The situation is very tense. Violence by the mobs has been continuing and we are trying to control the situation," Superintendent of Police, Baran, Vineet Bansal said.

Additional forces and senior officials including Kota range DIG Ravi Gour were rushed to the spot and take necessary action.



As per reports, two youths of the Gujjar community identified as Kamal Gurjar (32) Dhakad (21) were injured in an attack by 4-5 youths of another community at Dharnawada circle on Saturday, April 10 evening.

The two youths were admitted to a hospital.

The families of the injured staged a dharna at Dharnawada circle demanding immediate arrest of the five accused.

While the police nabbed three of the accused late Saturday night, the key accused has not been arrested.

The violence broke out when a group was marching through markets demanding shops to be closed in Aliganj and Ajaj Nagar.



Around 10 shops in Dharnawda Circle, Station Road, Ajaj Nagar and Aliganj area were set on fire and a fire tender was torched along with a private passenger bus, cars and other vehicles during the violence.

Following the violence, Baran District Collector ordered a curfew in the municipal periphery of Chhabra town from 4 PM on Sunday. Internet services have also been suspended in the district till 4 PM on April 13.

