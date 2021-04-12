Maharashtra: Shortage Of Beds At Hospital Force COVID-19 Patients To Get Oxygen In Wheelchairs

As Maharashtra struggles with a sharp surge in Coronavirus infections, patients infected with the virus in the state's Osmanabad are being given oxygen on wheel chairs while more are wheeled in.

In several viral videos, the healthcare system of the small town in Maharashtra can be seen overwhelmed with increasing patients amid worsening COVID crisis.

#NewsAlert | Maharashtra: Visuals of his a Govt hospital emerge from Osmanabad district showing dire situation of health care infrastructure amid surge in Covid cases.



Details by Kajal Iyer. pic.twitter.com/Dc8XQxp2gb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2021

The Osmanabad district hospital appears to have run out of beds in the visuals recorded by witnesses.



The district reported at least 681 new infections and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, adding to Maharashtra's new record of over 63,000 cases on Sunday.

With over 4,300 active cases, Osmanabad was among the districts flagged on Sunday for issues with its medical oxygen supply by teams of experts sent by the centre to audit some of the worst-affected states.

Maharashtra, which alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload in the country, was found to have "sub-optimal" containment operations in several districts.

The testing capacity in several districts in the state is overwhelmed, leading to a delay in reporting test results.



Amid the sharp surge in cases, Maharashtra is under a weekend lockdown till 7 am Monday and has announced curbs like a night curfew through the week.

Battling rising infections, shortages of vaccines, hospital beds, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is likely to announce a complete lockdown in the state this week.

