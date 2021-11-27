Rajasthan Bride Asks Father To Build Girls Hostel With Money Set Aside For Marriage

A bride in Rajasthan has set a progressive example of 'giving back to society' by requesting her father to use the funds set aside for her marriage for the construction of a girls' hostel in the city.

Anjali Kanwar, a resident of Barmer, married Praveen Singh on November 21. As per reports, she spoke to her father to invest the money —a total of Rs 75 lakh in building the facility and contributing to girls' education. Anjali's gesture has gone viral and is winning hearts on social media.

A Heart-Warming Gesture

After the wedding rituals, the bride approached Mahant Pratap Puri, the current head of Taratara math, a village in the same district, and expressed her wish in a letter that was read aloud to the guests present at the ceremony.

Anjali's father, Kishore Singh Kanod agreed to his daughter's wish and gave her a blank cheque and asked her to fill in any amount on it, as per NDTV.

'I Was Privileged'

Puri, however, shared that Kanod had already committed a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of the hostel. An additional amount of Rs 50- Rs 75 lakh was required to complete the construction of the infrastructure.

Speaking to the media, Anjali said, "I was privileged to receive education but there are so many girls out there struggling for it. I wanted the money to be spent on educating girls in our society. Everyone should try to contribute in whatever they can because education is not just restricted to getting a good job, quality education is the foundation for building a good life with better choices."

