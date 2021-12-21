All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar: Railway Engineer Suspended for Illegal Sale of Steam Engine

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Remote Intern

She is an aspiring journalist who believes pen is mightier than sword. She finds happiness in helping others and for being the voice of the voiceless.

See article by Sayujya Surjit

Bihar,  21 Dec 2021 9:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Railway engineer Rajiv Ranjan Jha created a fake letter which is claimed to have been issued by DME, to commit the crime.

Rajiv Ranjan Jha, a railway engineer of the Samastipur Railway Division in Bihar, is caught selling an abandoned steam engine lying at Purnia Court railway station and is placed under suspension. The illegal sale took place on December 14. A First Information Report was registered on a complaint by the Purnia court railway station given to the Banmankhi RPF post, as per a Hindustan Times report. The act was done with the help of officials and security personnel, and the FIR includes the names of seven people, including the engineer.

Rajiv Ranjan sold the steam engine by creating a fake letter which was claimed to have been issued by the divisional mechanical engineer (DME) at Samastipur Railway Division. Along with the engineer, a security official and a helper are also suspended. However, the person who bought the old steam engine hasn't been arrested yet.

As reported by Hindustan Times, A K Lal, the Divisional Security Commissioner, said,

"During preliminary investigation, the letter was found to be fake, and the shed too denied issuance of such letter."

What Happened on Dec 14?

The incident took place on December 14, when Purnia Court Station Outpost In-charge MM Rehman found the engineer deconstructing the engine, reports DNA India. When asked to stop the work, the engineer showed the fake letter to continue with the work. He said that the engine had to be sent back to the diesel shed. However, on the next day, when an officer checked the register and saw a pickup van entry, there was no scrap in the diesel shed. This led to further confusion, and she informed authorities about it. The authorities inquired about it to find out that DME hadn't issued an order to cut the engine part. This led to more inquiry into the matter, thereby catching the engineer committing fraud and deceiving the department he is working in.

Railway Protection Force

RPF is a security force under the Indian Ministry of Railways which aims to protect railway property and passenger areas. It was established by the Railway Protection Force Act of 1957. It is responsible for searching, investigating, arresting and prosecuting offences committed under the Railway Property Act of 1966. Hindustan Times reported that RPF had recovered one part of the engine from Purnia's Gulabbagh area.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Sayujya Surjit
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Railways 
Railway Protection Force 
Illegal 
Bihar 
Indian Railways 

