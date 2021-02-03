"Build Bridges, Not Walls": Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt Over Heavy Security At Delhi Borders

Attacking the centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, February 2, shared photographs of barbed wires, metal spikes and barricades put up at farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders. Quoting American revolutionary martin Luther King Junior, the Congress leader tweeted: "build bridges and not walls".

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to call attention to the fortification of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers have been protesting against the centre's three contentious farm laws for months.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the centre over the fortification of farmers' protest sites.

After the Republic Day tractor rally carried out by farmers took a violent turn, the police has turned farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders into fortresses.



Workers were seen fixing iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on the highway at Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters at the site.

At Singhu today. Multiple barricades, more concrete. pic.twitter.com/HFqH5HzFVA — Kainat Sarfaraz. (@kainisms) February 1, 2021

The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur looked like a police cantonment with security personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF), deployed on spot.



Meanwhile, multiple layers of barricades have been installed and nails have been cemented on the road at Tikri.



A unit of the Delhi Police was also seen equipped with metal lances and arm guards besides helmets to fend off any anticipated sword injuries as one of the personnel was allegedly attacked by a sword-wielding farmer near Singhu border.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government over the blocking of Twitter accounts of all those who are tweeting on the ongoing farmer agitation.

"Modi style of governance - Shut them up, cut them off, crush them down," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a 3-hour Chakka Jam for 6th February to protest against internet suspensions near the protest sites and alleged harassment by the authorities.



