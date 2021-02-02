Trending

Concrete Barricades, Iron Nails On Roads: Delhi Police Turns Farmers' Protest Site Into Fortress

The Delhi Police have turned the three epicentres of farmers' protest- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur into fortresses with multi-layer barricades and heavy security deployment.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   2 Feb 2021 5:02 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Concrete Barricades, Iron Nails On Roads: Delhi Police Turns Farmers Protest Site Into Fortress

The Delhi Police on Monday, February 1, turned the three epicentres of farmers' protest- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur into fortresses with multi-layer barricades, heavy security deployment, roads cemented with nails, concrete walls erected between barriers.

Several visuals show the outskirts of the national capital as conflict or war zones.

Workers were seen fixing iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on the highway at Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters at the site.

A small trench was also dug up a little away from the highway and cement barricades were installed on both sides.



The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur looked like a police cantonment with security personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF), deployed on spot.

Meanwhile, multiple layers of barricades have been installed and nails have been cemented on the road at Tikri.

Drones were also being used to monitor the situation as farmers in large number came from the Bharatiya Kisan Union faction camping in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The decision to fortify the protest sites comes days after the violent clashes broke out between some protesters and the police personnel on January 26 during the tractor rally carried out by the protesting farmers.

Violence was also reported from the Singhu border between farmers and a group of people who claimed to be locals, which has been the epicentre of the farmers' protests for over 60 days.

Also Read: "Send One Member To Take Part In Farmers' Protest Or Pay Fine": Punjab Village Panchayat

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian