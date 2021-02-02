Concrete Barricades, Iron Nails On Roads: Delhi Police Turns Farmers' Protest Site Into Fortress

The Delhi Police on Monday, February 1, turned the three epicentres of farmers' protest- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur into fortresses with multi-layer barricades, heavy security deployment, roads cemented with nails, concrete walls erected between barriers.

Several visuals show the outskirts of the national capital as conflict or war zones.

Workers were seen fixing iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on the highway at Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters at the site.

Delhi Police have fixed nails on the ground near barricades at Ghazipur border (ANI) pic.twitter.com/x3ySTf7wII — NDTV (@ndtv) February 1, 2021

A small trench was also dug up a little away from the highway and cement barricades were installed on both sides.

At Singhu today. Multiple barricades, more concrete. pic.twitter.com/HFqH5HzFVA — Kainat Sarfaraz. (@kainisms) February 1, 2021





#NewsAlert: Delhi Police have fixed nails on the ground near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, where farmers have been protesting for over 2 months.

Read more at: https://t.co/llEgC6UKKe pic.twitter.com/966XsVXhh2 — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) February 1, 2021

.@DelhiPolice have fixed nails on the ground near barricades at #ghazipurborder (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh)



(📸ANI) pic.twitter.com/1LPkM5AA0X — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 2, 2021





The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur looked like a police cantonment with security personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF), deployed on spot.

Meanwhile, multiple layers of barricades have been installed and nails have been cemented on the road at Tikri.

Drones were also being used to monitor the situation as farmers in large number came from the Bharatiya Kisan Union faction camping in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.



The decision to fortify the protest sites comes days after the violent clashes broke out between some protesters and the police personnel on January 26 during the tractor rally carried out by the protesting farmers.



Violence was also reported from the Singhu border between farmers and a group of people who claimed to be locals, which has been the epicentre of the farmers' protests for over 60 days.

