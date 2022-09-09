All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
End Of An Era! Changes That Will Happen After Longest-Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth IIs Demise

Image Credits: Pinterest and Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

End Of An Era! Changes That Will Happen After Longest-Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II's Demise

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  9 Sep 2022 6:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

From the throne to the currencies and anthem, here are all the changes that will happen in the UK after Queen Elizabeth II's sudden death. She passed away at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace and will now be succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III (73).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The longest-reigning female sovereign monarch in the world, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8 after an illustrious reign of 70 years and 214 days. She was crowned as Britain's Queen in 1952 at the age of 25, following the death of her father, King George VI. In her time, the 96-year-old witnessed several historical and modern events, from the first man landing on the moon to the Covid-19 pandemic.

News about her demise came after reports of her deteriorating health condition, due to which she cut down several travels, including the appointment of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this week. She passed away at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace and will now be succeeded immediately by her eldest son Charles (73).

Handing Over The Throne From The Queen To The King

King Charles, formerly referred to as Prince of Wales, will take over the throne as the immediate heir and is expected to fill in the monarch's position on September 10 officially. The ceremony would be conducted at St James's Palace in London, amidst a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council, consisting of a group of senior parliament members, civil servants, Lord Mayor of London, and so on.

King Charles also becomes the head of the Commonwealth, which consists of 56 independent countries and over two billion people. Among the many other changes that are going to set the pace with the demise of the Queen are the currency, national anthem, and passport.

With the accession of Charles to the throne, the king's effigy and cypher would replace the Queen on the currency and insignia. The king would appear on the United Kingdom (UK) currencies, East Caribbean dollar coins, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As per reports cited by News18, there are currently £4.5 billion in banknotes in circulation with the Queen's face on them, totalling to an amount of £80 billion. Replacing all these with the new monarch's image is expected to take about a couple of years.

In fact, even when the Queen ascended the throne in 1952, she was not depicted on the banknotes until the 1960s, after banknote designer Robert Austin designed them. So as per procedure, Buckingham Palace would first agree on a portrait of the new monarch, after which measures would be adopted to replace the Queen's image.

The British national anthem would also switch from "God Save the Queen" to "God Save the King", and would be practised around other countries as well, such as New Zealand, where it is the national anthem, and Australia and Canada, where it is the royal anthem.

Similarly, the wordings on the British passports will be updated, as they are issued under the name of the crown. Earlier it read, "Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State Requests and requires in the Name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely…". This would be revised to address the new king. These texts also appear inside the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand passports.

In formal gatherings, the loyal toast to the head of state would simply change from "The Queen" to "The King", and in the Channel Islands, the unofficial toast of "La reine, notre duc" — said in French — changes to "le roi, notre duc". Names of Her Majesty's government, Treasury and Customs and Excise will undergo similar changes, and the state opening of the parliament will feature the king's speech instead, outlining the government's agenda.

The change will also be observed in other sectors, such as the military, which earlier deployed new recruits by metaphorically taking the queen's shilling to sign up and abide by the queen's regulations once in the ranks or board one of Her Majesty's ships. The Queen's Guard, posted at Buckingham Palace, would also change its name and the police would no longer be preserving the "queen's peace". In the legal arena, the senior lawyers would switch from being a Queen's Counsel (QC) to a King's Counsel (KC).

"A Cherished Sovereign And A Much-Loved Mother"

In the loving memory of the Queen, her son King Charles remembered her as a "cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world. The statement issued by Buckingham Palace mourned her death as a moment of the greatest sadness and said that they are comforted by the knowledge that the world held immense respect and affection for the Queen.

Several global leaders, including American President Joe Biden, former president Obama, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their tribute to the "stateswoman of unmatched dignity". The Indian Prime Minister tweeted the shared grief the country felt over her demise and called her a "stalwart of our times".

Biden referred to her as the first British monarch with whom people across the world felt a deep connection and honoured her years of service. He added that the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the US are with the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. Mourning her death, the White House in the USA and other federal buildings lowered their flag to half-staff.

Former US Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump also followed up with their statements and respects to the Queen.

Also Read: Fact Check: Digitally Morphed Image Showing RSS Members Saluting The Queen Of England Is Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Queen Elizabeth 
King Charles 
Monarchy 
Great Britain 
Queens Death 
Global leaders 
Buckingham Palace 

Must Reads

Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Cropped Video Of Ashok Gehlot Drinking Holy Water With Misleading Claim Goes Viral
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Similar Posts
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Trending

A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025

Joseph Rasquinha
Dont Compare Sikh Practice Of Wearing Turban & Kirpan With Hijab, Observes Supreme Court
Trending

Don't Compare Sikh Practice Of Wearing Turban & Kirpan With Hijab, Observes Supreme Court

The Logical Indian Crew
United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack
Trending

United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

The Logical Indian Crew
Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud
Trending

Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud

The Logical Indian Crew
Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India
Trending

Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In...

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X