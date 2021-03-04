Fact Check: Digitally Morphed Image Showing RSS Members Saluting The Queen Of England Is Viral

Many netizens are sharing a black and white image of a troop of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men saluting queen. The image has a text that says, "Short-pants wearers RSS giving a salute to the queen...Slaves of Britishers." Social media users are sharing this image while trending the hashtag #हम_संघी_है.

The post is being shared to show how RSS bowed to the British government in India. One tweet with the image says, "History of RSS and Sanghis."

Link to the post can be seen here

The post is viral since 2016. Uttarakhand Youth Congress and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had shared the same post in 2016.

Claim:



The viral picture shows RSS members saluting the queen of England.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the viral image is digitally manipulated.

Image 1: Image of RSS workers

On reverse image search, we found that one of the images is of RSS members standing in a row. The image is available on the website Newsgram, in an article titled, 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS): Providing Service to Mankind Amid COVID-19 Pandemic' published on April 28, 2020. The image is attributed to Flickr.





The image was also published in Deccan Chronicle on Jan 15, 2016, with PTI attribution.





The original image is coloured and does not have the any woman in it.



Image 2: Image of Queen

The second image is of Queen Elizabeth. We found that the second image was published on a website, British Heritage, in an article published on February 1, 2021. The image on the website is shared with the caption, "Queen Elizabeth II inspects men of the newly-renamed Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, at Kaduna Airport, Nigeria, during her Commonwealth Tour, 2nd February 1956. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)."







The original image is coloured and shows Queen Elizabeth meeting Nigerian soldiers and not Sangh members.

Hence, the viral image is digitally photoshopped to show that RSS members were saluting Britishers.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Sudarshan News Shares CCTV Footage Of Abduction Of A Girl With Communal Angle