Fact Check: Sudarshan News Shares CCTV Footage Of Abduction Of A Girl With Communal Angle

On February 26, Sudarshan news tweeted CCTV footage in which a man in Muslim attire can be seen walking with a burkha-clad woman. Initially, the woman being pointed out was wearing jeans and later, she is seen with the same man in a Burqa. The CCTV footage is shared with the caption, insinuating that the man in the viral video is a Muslim who abducted a Jat girl. The video's caption says, "A girl from Jat community suddenly changed her attire from jeans to Burkha, and she was last seen with Mehtab. The event is of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. No one knows where Mehtab took the girl. Tikait is quite in this matter till now."













The video shows a Muslim man abducting a Jat girl.

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword "Mehtab Rana, Uttar Pradesh" and found an article published by the Indian Express on February 28, 2021. According to the article, accused Mehtab Rana allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl on February 23. The accused was absconding, while his wife Bhuri and two sisters-in-law were booked under the IPC section 308 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person). The report mentioned that the case is of New Agra Police Station. It was the third time that Mehtab kidnapped the girl. Earlier, Rana kidnapped the girl in 2018 and later, after a few months, he again tried to kidnap her.

On March 3, The Times of India gave an update that Uttar Pradesh police found the girl on March 1 from Delhi's Tilak Nagar area and brought her back to Agra. As per the report, the girl told the police that she came to Delhi last week with another person, Divyanshu Chauhan, a close friend and Rinku Sahu, a Delhi resident. She also told that Rinku Sahu wore the burqa and came to pick her up in order to misguide the police, as she was aware that police would check CCTV footage.

Mohammed Zubair, the fact-checker and co-founder of Alt-News, a fact-checking website, also tweeted the FIR, which mentions that the Divyanshu of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, came to kidnap the girl in a rented car from Delhi, along with his friend Rinku Sahu. Rinku wore a black cap and Pathani suit to hide his identity.

The Logical Indian spoke to Agra SP, Botre Rohan Pramod, who confirmed that the man in the CCTV footage is Rinku Sahu. He said, "While the investigation is still on, the man in the CCTV footage was Rinku Sahu, and the one who abducted her was Divyanshu Chauhan." On being asked if the lady was abducted or did she go by her own wish, on which he said, "In case of a minor, it will be considered as a case of abduction, even if she went with the person on her will."

Hence, the CCTV footage is shared to give a communal angle to the story.

