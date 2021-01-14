Two Punjab Villages Impose Fine On People Not Participating In Farmers' Tractor Rally On Republic Day

As the preparations for a proposed Republic Day tractor rally by farmer unions are in full swing, two Punjab villages have stirred a massive controversy by imposing fines on those who refuse to participate in the tractor march.

Bhullerheri village in Sangrur has imposed a fine of Rs 2,100 and Rauke Kalan in Moga has decided to charge Rs 1,200 from those not participating in the Republic Day tractor rally, India Today reported.

The controversial announcement was made by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) President Jasber Singh, Avtar Singh and Bhupender Singh in the presence of locals in Sangrur.

"It has been unanimously decided that those not willing to join the tractor rally will have to pay Rs 2,100. You consider it a fine or contribution for diesel expenses but the decision is final," the announcement said.

BKU leaders have also warned those who will not join the rally will not receive any support from the farmer union in the future.

At least 600 households in Bhullerheri village will send a hundred tractors for the rally.

Farmers in Rauke Kalan, Moga, have been asked to contribute Rs 100 per acre for the tractor march.

"We want to make the tractor march a success and expecting over 80 tractors from this village to join the March. Those refusing will have to pay Rs 1200," farmer leader Gurnam Singh said.

Meanwhile, volunteers are encouraging people to participate in the march in large numbers. At least one member from each family has been asked to take part in the march. In many Punjab villages, women were also seen preparing to participate in the march.

