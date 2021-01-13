Trending

"60 Farmer Deaths Don't Embarrass Modi Govt, Tractor Rally Does": Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

"Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions will not only be against the law and order, public order, and public interest but also a 'huge embarrassment' for the nation," the centre has mentioned in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

Attacking the centre over an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court against the farmers' tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited the deaths of farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws for over 50 days.

In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the centre has mentioned that "Republic Day parade disruption will be an embarrassment to the nation". The affidavit surfaced after farmers threatened to intensify their protests by taking out a massive tractor rally in the national capital and other parts of the country.

The Centre, through the Delhi Police, had filed the affidavit seeking an injunction against any protest march either in the form of tractor-trolley/vehicle march or any other mode in Delhi on the Republic Day.

Attacking the centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Martyrdom of more than 60 farmers (annadatas) didn't embarrass... but Modi government is embarrassed by the tractor rally."

Over 60 farmers have lost their lives after the agitation started late November last year. While some died by suicide, others lost their lives during protests amid the harsh winters.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put the three farm laws on hold and appointed a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between protesting farmer unions and the government.

Thousands of farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which farmers say are against them, will slash their incomes and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government, however, claims that the laws "were not hurriedly made", and are a result of two decades of deliberations.

On Tuesday, the apex court said: "While we may not stifle a peaceful protest, we think that this extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will be perceived as an achievement of the purpose of such protest at least for the present and will encourage the farmers bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood, both in order to protect their own lives and health and in order to protect the lives and properties of others."

