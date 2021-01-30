Over 100 Farmers From Punjab Missing After R-Day Tractor Rally, Claims Punjab Human Rights Organisation

According to a report released by Punjab Human Rights Organization (PHRO), more than 100 farmers who went to Delhi from Punjab to take part in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26 are missing.

A lawyer with Punjab and Haryana High Court, Hakam Singh said, "More than 80-90 youths who went to Delhi to participate in R-Day tractor rally had not returned yet. Our group of lawyers are trying to trace them, and we are constantly in touch with police, farm unions and hospitals," reported The Tribune.

Punjab Human Rights Organization has offered support to trace missing people in Delhi after tractor parade.

The organization released a notice saying that general public, relatives and parents of those people who went missing in Delhi after 26 January 2021 tractor parade can contact their representatives so that legal proceedings could be filed in New Delhi for locating them.

"And in case if they have been arrested, proceedings for bail will be initiated so that they can return to the families as soon as possible," said the notice.

Panthic Talmel Sangathan's lawyers also offered legal aid to farmers. An advocate working under the banner of Sangathan said, "Most farmers were booked under the Damage to Public Property Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Ancient Monuments and Archaeological sites and Remain Act. FIRs are being scrutinized by us."

Activist Sarbjit Singh Verka said, "Hoisting Nishan Sahib at Red Fort cannot be an offence and a fuss were deliberately created. The Tricolor was not touched. Protesters have illegally detained on the spot and since then their whereabouts are unknown."

Giani Harpeet Singh, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar said that Nishan Sahib is the symbol of Sikh identity and hoisting the flag does not constitute an offence.

Punjab Human Rights Organization has also released phone numbers of its representatives that will answer to needy person's enquiry. Information about people who are missing can be sent through either by email or by WhatsApp application or through the post.

People were assured by the organization that utmost effort will be made to help the missing person in the national capital.

