"Truth, Non-Violence": Farmers To Observe Day-Long Fast On Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws will observe "Sadbhavna Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary on January 20 with a day-long fast. The fast will be held from 9 am to 5 pm and farmers leaders have appealed to the people of the country to join them, Business Standard reported.

"The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence. The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence is condemnable," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha statement said.

The union on Friday, January 29, announced that farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

"A fast will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm at Borders and protest sites across India, on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and the day will be marked as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'," according to a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.



Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers fear that the laws would reduce their income, scrap minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

The government, however, has maintained that the new laws will provide better opportunities to farmers and boost their income.

"We were peaceful yesterday, today and will be peaceful tomorrow also. We invite people of this country to join us in this peaceful protest," Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal said.



The ongoing farmer's protest has seen multiple instances of violence over the past many days, which the farmers see as a result of the government's moves to malign the movement. The farmers claim their protest has only gained strength, with more farmers coming out in support of them at the many protest venues around Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana border point in Singhu on Friday, farmer leaders slammed the Centre, accusing it of trying to "destroy" the "peaceful" agitation.

"The way the government has unsuccessfully tried to spoil the atmosphere on the Ghazipur border and the Singhu border for the past three days proves that the police and BJP-RSS are desperately plotting to kill this movement. Similar unsuccessful attempts were made on the Tikri border too," a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha read.

Also Read: Delhi: Man Who Attacked Police Personnel With Sword At Farmers' Protest, 43 Others Arrested