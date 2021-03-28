Punjab: BJP MLA Thrashed By 'Protesters', Farmer Leaders Booked

A group of protesters said to be farmers threw a black-coloured liquid on the BJP legislator from Abohar, Punjab, on Saturday.

The incident took place in Malout town in Muktsar district, Punjab, where MLA Arun Narang was scheduled to address a press meet. The protesters allegedly thrashed the MLA and tore his clothes.

The scuffle continued for 15-20 minutes before police were able to rescue the MLA, Arun Narang, and take him to the safety of a shop about 100 metres from the BJP office, reported The Times Of India.

When Narang reached Malout town at around 3.40 pm on Saturday, people purportedly from farm organisations BKU Ekta Sidhupur, BKU Lakhowal, and BKU Kadian had gathered near the BJP office.



The witnesses of the incident said that when the police tried to get Narang out of there, someone in the crowd allegedly threw some black liquid on him. Some people also vandalised the BJP office. Narang's clothes were also torn apart as the police escorted him to a nearby shop. He was stuck at the shop for nearly two hours. Later he was taken to a hospital by his supporters.

An FIR on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, among others, has been filed against seven people, including BKU (Sidhupur) member Nirmal Singh Jasseana and BKU Sidhupur president Sukhdev Singh Burabujar, besides 200 unidentified persons. According to The Indian Express, Jasseana was present at the location and was speaking into a microphone.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said there is no law and order in the state and sought President's rule in Punjab.

"The beating up of an elected representative is a clear pointer towards it. Capt. Amarinder Singh should take moral responsibility for the incident and step down, or his government should be dismissed, and President's rule imposed in the state as it has not only failed in protecting the law but is also promoting anti-social elements," Sharma said.

