Jharkhand Minister Attends Holi Milan Event, Flouts COVID-19 Guidelines

Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta visited his constituency, Chatra, on Friday to attend a Holi Milan gathering event amid COVID-19. The minister was caught on camera flouting coronavirus guidelines.
Photos of the event were shared on social media in which Bhokta and many others were seen sitting close to each other and singing to celebrate Holi, reported India Today.
Although the minister was wearing a mask, other people at the gathering were caught on camera with no mask. In view of the increasing coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, the state government had issued a fresh advisory for upcoming festivals, namely Holi, Easter and Eid.
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल प्रतापपुर के द्वारा आयोजित होली मिलन समारोह में शामिल हुए।कार्यकर्ताओं,नेताओं,पदाधिकारियों,जनता-मालिकों द्वारा भव्य स्वागत किया गया।इस दौरान जनता-जनार्दन द्वारा मिले स्नेह और आशीर्वाद से अभिभूत हूँ। pic.twitter.com/sljwGA8QJq— Satyanand Bhokta (@BhoktaSatyanand) March 27, 2021
The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government imposed a ban on processions and mass gatherings on Friday to prevent any possibility of coronavirus spread in the wake of upcoming festivals in March or April.
The state government has even urged people to avoid mass celebrations as a precautionary measure. At present, Jharkhand's COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 1,399.
The latest data released by the state's health bulletin show that the recovery rate has declined to 97.5 per cent from 99 per cent.
