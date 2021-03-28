Jharkhand Minister Attends Holi Milan Event, Flouts COVID-19 Guidelines

Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta visited his constituency, Chatra, on Friday to attend a Holi Milan gathering event amid COVID-19. The minister was caught on camera flouting coronavirus guidelines.

Photos of the event were shared on social media in which Bhokta and many others were seen sitting close to each other and singing to celebrate Holi, reported India Today.

Although the minister was wearing a mask, other people at the gathering were caught on camera with no mask. In view of the increasing coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, the state government had issued a fresh advisory for upcoming festivals, namely Holi, Easter and Eid.