Delhi Government To Introduce 'Virtual Model Of School', Based On Principle Of 'Anywhere Living, Anytime Learning'

The Delhi government has announced plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind "virtual model of education". The initiative was launched after online education became new normal last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who presented the budget for the FY 2021-22, said that this "unique experiment" would make education accessible to students residing in any part of the country or in any corner of the world.



Sisodia said that the Delhi government has decided to introduce a new category of schools in Delhi, the Virtual Delhi Model School, that is, a school that will not have four walls or a building, but there would be children, teachers, learning, examinations and assessments, and studies shall be completed.

He further added that work has already begun on the design of this school, and he will attempt to ensure that this school is ready and functional by the next session.

Sisodia also said that based on the principle of "anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing", the virtual schools will help benefit students staying in any part of the country to learn under Delhi's education model, reported The Hindustan Times.

Sisodia also added that the pandemic has taught us to make the best use of the right technology under distress, especially in the field of education.

Sisodia said that our teachers made online teaching-learning a reality without any prior training. He mentioned that this lesson should be carried forward, and this pandemic period is a witness of the extent to which education is possible with the help of technology.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the new virtual model of education a "dream project".

Kejriwal said that they want to create the world's first virtual Delhi Model School, a classroom without walls.

